Tokyo 2020, badminton live updates: PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in quarter-finals
Follow live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 quarter-final match between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.
Live updates
IT’S TIME THEN!
All-China semifinal setup at the top half.Time for PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, chapter 19. Sindhu leads 11-7 and won the last match, Yamaguchi has won three out of last four.
01.05 pm: The Sindhu-Yamaguchi match is right after the mixed doubles final which is approaching a thrilling finish between two Chinese pairs.
Reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics where she will face face former world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completed a 21-15 21-13 win over Denmark’s 13th seed Mia Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match. While Yamaguchi defeated Korea’s Kim Gaeun 21-17 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinals.
The sixth seeded Indian has a 11-7 head-to-head count against the Japanese world No 5, whom she had last beaten at the All England Championship in March this year. Yamaguchi has won three of the last four matches between the two.
“I started off well in the first game but around 15-16 I gave a couple of points because I was rushing in my defence. My coach was telling me that I was playing the wrong way and I realised that and I immediately changed my tactics and completed the first game,” Sindhu told the media after her round of 16 win. “Second game I was fine, I was maintaining the lead and finished it off.”