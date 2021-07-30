Tokyo 2020, Sindhu vs Yamaguchi as it happened: Indian star clinches brilliant win to reach semis

Tokyo 2020 day 7 as it happened: Sindhu in semis, Borgohain assures medal, both hockey teams win

Note: Apart from India’s events and what not, the big event of Saturday... the highly-anticipated women’s 100m final! At 6.20 pm, just after the first ever mixed team relay medals are decided.

Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal event? Location Golf 4.15 Golf men's individual strokeplay Udayan Mane & Anirban Lahiri Round 2 will resume, in position, at 04:15 Approximate Round 3 tee times will be 06.00 to 07.48 on the 1st and 10th tees in groups of three athletes.

Archery 7:18 Men's Individual R16 Atanu Das vs JPN FURUKAWA Takaharu Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 12.00 Men's Individual QF If Atanu Das wins R16 Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 12.30 Men's Individual SF If Atanu Das wins QF Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 13.00-13.15 Men's Individual medal matches Based on SF results YES Yumenoshima Final Field Shooting 8:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's QualificationI Tejaswini Sawant Anjum Moudgil



Asaka Shooting Range - 50m Range Shooting 11:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's FINAL TBD YES Asaka Shooting Range - 50m Range Badminton 15:20 approx (2nd match of session) Women's Singles Semi-final PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Win assures medal Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1 Sailing 8:35 Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 10 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Enoshima Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 11 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Enoshima Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 12 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Enoshima Athletics 6:00 Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A Seema Punia Olympic Stadium - Long Throws Athletics 7:25 Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B Kamalpreet Kaur Olympic Stadium - Long Throws Hockey 8:45 Women's Pool A India vs South Africa Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch Boxing 7:30 Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 Amit Panghal vs COL MARTINEZ RIVAS Yuberjen Herney Kokugikan Arena Boxing 15:36 Women's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal Pooja Rani vs CHN LI Qian Win assures medal Kokugikan Arena Athletics 15:40 Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B M Sreeshankar Olympic Stadium - Long Jump B