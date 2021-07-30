Tokyo 2020, Sindhu vs Yamaguchi as it happened: Indian star clinches brilliant win to reach semis
Tokyo 2020 day 7 as it happened: Sindhu in semis, Borgohain assures medal, both hockey teams win
Note: Apart from India’s events and what not, the big event of Saturday... the highly-anticipated women’s 100m final! At 6.20 pm, just after the first ever mixed team relay medals are decided.
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Medal event?
|Location
|Golf
|4.15
|Golf men's individual strokeplay
|Udayan Mane & Anirban Lahiri
| Round 2 will resume, in position, at 04:15 Approximate Round 3 tee times will be 06.00 to 07.48 on the 1st and 10th tees in groups of three athletes.
|Archery
|7:18
|Men's Individual R16
|Atanu Das vs JPN FURUKAWA Takaharu
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|12.00
|Men's Individual QF
|If Atanu Das wins R16
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|12.30
|Men's Individual SF
|If Atanu Das wins QF
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|13.00-13.15
|Men's Individual medal matches
|Based on SF results
|YES
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Shooting
|8:30
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's QualificationI
| Tejaswini Sawant Anjum Moudgil
|Asaka Shooting Range - 50m Range
|Shooting
|11:30
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's FINAL
|TBD
|YES
|Asaka Shooting Range - 50m Range
|Badminton
|15:20 approx (2nd match of session)
|Women's Singles Semi-final
|PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying
|Win assures medal
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1
|Sailing
|8:35
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 10
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 11
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 12
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Enoshima
|Athletics
|6:00
|Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A
|Seema Punia
|Olympic Stadium - Long Throws
|Athletics
|7:25
|Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B
|Kamalpreet Kaur
|Olympic Stadium - Long Throws
|Hockey
|8:45
|Women's Pool A
|India vs South Africa
|Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
|Boxing
|7:30
|Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
|Amit Panghal vs COL MARTINEZ RIVAS Yuberjen Herney
|Kokugikan Arena
|Boxing
|15:36
|Women's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal
|Pooja Rani vs CHN LI Qian
|Win assures medal
|Kokugikan Arena
|Athletics
|15:40
|Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B
|M Sreeshankar
|Olympic Stadium - Long Jump B
