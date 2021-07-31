Tokyo 2020 day 8 blog: Rampal & Co reach QF, Sindhu to vie for bronze, Kamalpreet in discus final
Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.
India's schedule at August 1
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Medal event?
|Location
|Golf
|4:00
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4
|Udayan Mane (4.11 am) & Anirban Lahiri (5.55 am)
|Yes
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Equestrian
|5:18
|Cross Country
|Fouaad Mirza
|No
|Sea Forest XC Course
|Boxing
|9:36
|Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinal 1
|Satish Kumar vs UZB JALOLOV Bakhodir
|Win assures medal
|Kokugikan Arena
|Hockey
|17:30
|Men's Quarter-final
|India vs Great Britain
|No
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Badminton
|17:00 approx
|Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
|PV Sindhu v He Bing Jao
|Yes
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1
Note: Some other events of interest to
6.00 am, 9.30 am: Men’s hockey quarterfinals 1 & 2: GERvARG and AUSvNED
9.30 am: Men’s singles semifinals in badminton
Around noon: Men’s singles final in tennis
3.00 pm: Men’s hockey quarterfinal 3: BELvESP
3.45 pm: Men’s 100m semifinals
6.20 pm: Men’s 100m final
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.