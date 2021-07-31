Tokyo 2020 day 8 blog: Rampal & Co reach QF, Sindhu to vie for bronze, Kamalpreet in discus final

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.

India's schedule at August 1 Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal event? Location Golf 4:00 Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 Udayan Mane (4.11 am) & Anirban Lahiri (5.55 am) Yes Kasumigaseki Country Club Equestrian 5:18 Cross Country Fouaad Mirza No Sea Forest XC Course Boxing 9:36 Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinal 1 Satish Kumar vs UZB JALOLOV Bakhodir Win assures medal Kokugikan Arena Hockey 17:30 Men's Quarter-final India vs Great Britain No Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch Badminton 17:00 approx Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match PV Sindhu v He Bing Jao Yes Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1

Note: Some other events of interest to

6.00 am, 9.30 am: Men’s hockey quarterfinals 1 & 2: GERvARG and AUSvNED

9.30 am: Men’s singles semifinals in badminton

Around noon: Men’s singles final in tennis

3.00 pm: Men’s hockey quarterfinal 3: BELvESP

3.45 pm: Men’s 100m semifinals

6.20 pm: Men’s 100m final