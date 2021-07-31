India at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games day 8 live updates: PV Sindhu, Amit Panghal, Atanu Das in focus
Updates through Saturday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Live updates
Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: The third attempt from Punia is worse than her second but she has kept herself in the mix for now if 12 throwers don’t go past the 64 mark. (None yet in Group A)
Seema Punia, qualification attempts: X 60.57 58.93
Badminton: Kevin Cordon, folks. KEVIN CORDON!
World number 59 Cordon, appearing in his fourth Olympics, beat world number nine Ng Ka Long Angus in the group stage, booking his place in the knockout round. And then be beat All England semifinalist Mark Caljouw.
The 34-year-old has gone past quarterfinals for the first time (of course!)
Cordon grew up playing football like most kids in Guatemala, but took up badminton and was offered a scholarship in the capital, Guatemala City. He decided to take it with the aim of one day reaching the Olympics, and he now represents the Central American nation with pride.
Cordon’s football-mad father named him after former England striker Kevin Keegan, and the shuttler brings the same relentless energy to the court.
“In the beginning, I wanted to be a football player, and then badminton just came into my life,” he said.
“Badminton in Guatemala is not like football. But I didn’t think about that. I was like, OK, I qualified for the Olympics, I will train hard and do my best in every point in every match. I had a chance to be in the Olympics, and also an opportunity to help my family.”
“The reason I chose to train or play badminton was because of the Olympic Games,” he had said. “I had my dream in Beijing, and now my fourth is still the same dream. I’m enjoying it more than before.”— via AFP
BADMINTON: WOW! Kevin Cordon has done it! The 34-year-old from Guatemala, playing his fourth Olympics, is into the semi-finals. HE IS NOT IN THE TOP 50! Some terrific commentary that went like this (not verbatim): ‘Photograph this moment and show it to everyone, for they’ll not believe you... 34 yrs old, four-time Olympian, outside the top 50, Kevin Cordon is an Olympic semifinalist. This is pure Fantasy yet it is reality’
Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: The second attempt is a valid one from Punia and she gets on the board. She gets 60.57 and is temporarily third. Only two throwers went past 60 (and below 64) in the first round.
Seema Punia, qualification attempts: X 60.57
Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: The Indian veteran, who qualified at the very last possible instant for the Games, starts with a foul throw. It was out of bounds. Two more attempts left. Punia’s Season Best is 63.72 and Personal Best is 64.84, and she could use with a mark closer to the second one.
Seema Punia, qualification attempts: X
Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: SEEMA PUNIA IN ACTION RIGHT AWAY. She is the first to get going among the 15 athletes in this group. Qualifying performance 64.00 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) advance to the Final.
06.00 am: Golf action resumed early today in Round 2 after interruptions on Friday... and track and field events are underway. Seema Punia is about to get going. But we take a moment to acknowledge a big result unfolding..
Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon is on the brink of semi-final... is leading by a game and 10-5 in the men’s singles quarterfinal! Wow, just wow.
05.55 am: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and we are into the second weekend! Friday saw India confirm their second medal (not won yet), will Saturday add more?
Here’s quick look back before we look forward...
Note: Apart from India’s events and what not, the big event of Saturday... the highly-anticipated women’s 100m final! At 6.20 pm, just after the first ever mixed team relay medals are decided.
