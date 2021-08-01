Tokyo 2020 day 9 live updates: PV Sindhu in bronze playoff, India vs Great Britain hockey QF
Updates through Sunday for Indian contingent and other main events at the Tokyo Games.
Live updates
Equestrian Eventing Cross Country Individual: Fouaad Mirza, one of the top 10 finishers after Dressage, is delayed for the Cross Country, we are told by the commentators.
Equestrian, Eventing:
Eventing is often described as an equestrian triathlon. It is a discipline where each competition is composed of a Jumping, Dressage and Cross Country test to determine the final score. Horse and athlete combinations take part in Olympic Eventing, with both team and individual competitions running concurrently. All horse and athlete combinations compete in the three rounds Dressage (completed), Cross Country (now underway) and Jumping). These rounds determine the team medals but also define the start list for the individual final, with the 25 best combinations then taking part in a second Jumping test to crown the individual medallists.— via Olympics.com
DID YOU KNOW: There are three Equestrian disciplines, with men and women competing on equal terms in Dressage, Eventing and Jumping in both team and individual competitions. German riders topped the medal table at Rio 2016 with six: two gold, two silver and two bronze.
Equestrian, cross country stage: Competitors are in action in the cross country stage after the dressage round came to a close on Saturday. India’s Fouaad Mirza was placed 9th, he will now begin this stage with Seigneur Medicott soon.
Tokyo 2020, equestrian: India’s Fouaad Mirza in ninth place after dressage round
05.10 am: It’s not the most jam-packed day for Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games but a couple of big ticket events to look forward to. Of course, athletics action all day plus some exciting hockey matches even before India’s quarterfinal against Great Britain at the business end. It is the Olympics after all, there is no shortage of action.
And if you are looking for a non-Indian reason to tune into the Olympics on Sunday morning, Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon takes on Viktor Axelsen at 930 am in the men’s singles semifinal. It is unlikely to be a nail-biter but what a fantastic story.
