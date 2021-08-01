The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarter-final match on Sunday to reach the top four at the Olympics for the first time since the 1980 Games .

India scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win. The lone goal for Great Britain was scored by Sam Ward in the 45th minute.

India will take on world champions Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday.

This win ended a 41-year-old wait for India to reach the last four. India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, but there were no semi-finals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

The last time India featured in the semi-finals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarter-final to seal their place in the last four round. The other semi-final of the men’s hockey competition will be played between Australia and Germany.

With PTI inputs