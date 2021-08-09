The Olympic Games produced moments that moved many athletes and fans alike to tears. A memorable edition in difficult circumstances.

Tokyo received a welcome dose of Olympic spirit when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi put friendship before individual glory in the men’s high jump.

The pair were tied after their final efforts and were offered the chance of a jump-off for victory at a spectator-free Olympic Stadium, before Barshim asked: “Can we have two golds?”

The answer was yes and the jumpers – friends who both overcame injury setbacks to make the Games – shared top spot on the Olympic podium.

Tamberi was overcome with emotion, writhing around on the track before congratulating compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs on his shock win in the 100 metres sprint.

Then there was weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who ensured her place in Philippine folklore when she became the first athlete from the sprawling archipelago to win an Olympic gold medal. Her reactions at the end of her final lift will go down as one of the most moving images of the Games.

For Indian fans, the scenes at the end of the hockey bronze medal matches will remain etched in their memories forever. There were tears shed. Of joy, for the men’s team as a 41-year-wait ended. Of heartbreak, for the women’s team that came so near yet so far to a medal.

In badminton, we will remember PV Sindhu and coach Park Tae-Sang’s emotional embrace at the end of the bronze medal match. But there was also the epic story of Kevin Cordon in the men’s singles and the brilliant reaction to winning gold by Victor Axelsen.

And of course at the end of it all, there was Neeraj Chopra standing on top of the podium with the national anthem playing at the Olympics stadium.

It has been a tough year and more for all of us, but especially for all these athletes. Those emotions came out in one form or another over the course of the last two weeks in what will go down as a memorable Olympics.

You can watch the video by Olympics channel here.

For Indian sport fans, probably the most emotional moments were among these.

