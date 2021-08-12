India’s young archers Komalika Bari, Sakshi Chaudhary reached the finals of their respective events at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.
The 19-year-old Bari, already a part of the senior set-up consistently, is a former Under-18 champion and will look to add the Under-21 crown on Sunday.
No other junior recurve archer is in medal contention.
Komalika Bari's results in Wroclaw
|Phase
|Opponent
|Score
|Qualification
|N/A
|656 (rank 6)
|Round of 32
|vs SHIBUYA Juri (JPN)
|6-4
|Round of 16
|vs ABDUSATTOROVA Ziyodakhon (UZB)
|6-0
|QF
|vs WATANABE Mao (JPN)
|6-5
|SF
|vs KAUFHOLD Casey (USA)
|6-4
|Final
|vs CANALES Elia (ESP)
|August 15
In compound junior women’s category, 18-year-old Chaudhary stunned the top seed Dafne Quintero in the quarterfinal on her way to the gold medal match scheduled for Saturday.
In compound junior men’s category, Rishabh Yadav is in contention for bronze medal.
Sakshi Chaudhary's results in Wroclaw
|Phase
|Opponent
|Score
|Qualification
|N/A
|678 (Rank 8)
|Round of 32
|vs SEIDAKHMETOVA Aizhan (KAZ)
|142-141
|Round of 16
|vs ASHEGHZADEH OSKOUEI Bita (IRN)
|147-142
|QF
|vs QUINTERO Dafne (MEX)
|147-145
|SF
|vs SCARBROUGH Anna (USA)
|144-142
|Final
|vs MLINARIC Amanda (CRO)
|August 14
Earlier in the competition, in the cadet compound event, the Indian team of Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for a total of 2067 to better the previous world record record by 22 points. Priya shot 696 to take the individual top seed, while Parneet Kaur (third) and Ridhu Varshini Senthilkumar (fourth) were the next best Indians.
Priya also combined with Kushal Dalal (705) for a mixed pair tally of 1401 to break the previous mark held by Danish duo of Natacha Stutz and Mathias Fullerton (1387).
More matches are scheduled across categories on Thursday.
