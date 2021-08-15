India’s Under-18 recurve archers won the men’s and mixed team gold medals at the Youth World Championships on Sunday in Wroclaw, Poland.
Bishal Changmai, the 16-year-old recurve archer, had a day to remember as he won three medals. He was part of the gold medal-winning men’s and mixed team, before going on to clinch the individual bronze.
In the compound events on Saturday, India’s young archers won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals across U18 and U21 events.
Later in the day, Komalika Bari will look to add the U-21 World Championship title to the U-18 title she won in Madrid in 2019, looking to become the second Indian woman to achieve that feat after Deepika Kumari.
In the U18 men’s recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar over came France in a closely contested final.
Changmai was in action soon for the second time and he was joined by Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan in the final for the second recurve gold medal of the day.
Both the men’s team and mixed team archers spoke about how they were proud to win the gold medal on Independence Day and see the national anthem played at the range in Wroclaw.
Earlier in the day, the women’s U18 team of Manjiri Alone, Avani and Tamnna clinched bronze medal by defeating Germany.
In the U18 individual recurve events, two Indians were in bronze medal contention.
First up, Manjiri Manoj Alone took on Netherlands’ Quinty Roeffen in the women’s event and the Indian made it two bronze medals for the day. Following up her team bronze, Alone defeated Roeffen in the battle for bronze.
To close things out in the recurve U18 action, Changmai stepped up to the range once again and put in a clinical performance to win the bronze medal match 5-3. Despite a few stray 8s, he had enough 10s through the match to make the difference.
Here are the results and schedule for the day:
Recurve event finals (Sunday)
|Results
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women Team
India (IND) - (GER) Germany
|India won 5-3
| Gold: Recurve Cadet Men Team
India (IND) - (FRA) France
|India won 5-3
| Gold: Recurve Cadet Mixed Team
Japan (JPN) - (IND) India
|India won 6-2
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women
ALONE Manjiri Manoj (IND) - (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty
|India won 6-4
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Men
ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) - (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal
|India won 6-4
| Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team
India (IND) - (UKR) Ukraine
| Gold: Recurve Junior Men Team
Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Junior Mixed Team
Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Junior Women
CANALES Elia (ESP) - (IND) BARI Komalika
Compound event finals (Saturday)
|Result
| Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team
India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey
|India win 228-216
| Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team
USA (USA) - (IND) India
|India win 233-231
| Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team
India (IND) - (USA) USA
|India win 155-152
| Bronze: Compound Cadet Women
BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur
|India win 140-135
| Gold: Compound Cadet Women
GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene
|Mexico win 139-136
| Gold: Compound Junior Women
CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda
|Croatia win 141-140
| Bronze: Compound Junior Men
YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian
|India win 146-145
More to follow
