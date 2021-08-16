Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put on a brilliant fifty-plus partnership that helped India build a commanding lead to frustrate England hopes of a last-day victory in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday.

India declared on 298/8 with a lead of 272 runs. Bumrah (34*) and Shami’s (56*) partnership remained undefeated on 89 and they made their highest Test scores. The duo’s effort is India’s highest ninth-wicket partnership in men’s Test cricket in England.

England vs India, second Test, day five blog

The five-match series is level at 0-0 following the rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge.

There have only been three successful run-chases of over 200 in a Test at Lord’s – West Indies’ 344-1 in 1984, England’s 282-3 against New Zealand in 2004 and England’s 218-3, also against New Zealand, in 1965.

England would have hoped for a quick end to the innings when Rishabh Pant was out for 22 to leave India 194-7 – a lead of 167.

But the Indian lower order, showing plenty of skill as well as determination, kept them in the field.

India resumed on 181-6 in their second innings, 154 ahead, after Mark Wood and Moeen Ali had taken three late wickets between them before bad light cut short Sunday’s play

Pant, capable of scoring quickly, was 14 not out but he only had the tail for company with Ishant Sharma unbeaten on four.

England took the new ball in the second over of the day but left-hander Pant responded by charging down the pitch to drive James Anderson for four.

But Ollie Robinson had Pant edging to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Shami, however, got off the mark with a square-driven boundary off Robinson.

Fast bowler Wood was off the field at the start of play after suffering a shoulder injury when hurtling into an advertising board diving headlong to save a boundary on Sunday.

But he was back into the attack some 30 minutes’ into Monday’s action

Nevertheless, it was Robinson who reduced India to 209-8 when he had Ishant lbw with a well-disguised slower ball.

Bumrah, having appeared to exchange some angry words with Buttler, cut Wood for four when he appeared to be attempting a legside pull.

But with every run valuable, Kohli led the applause from the dressing room balcony.

With Shami and Bumrah steadily adding runs against the quicks, England captain Joe Root brought off-spinner Mooen back into the attack for Monday’s 15th over.

Bumrah, however, was dropped on 22 by first slip Root off Moeen.

Shami then went to just his second fifty in 53 Test in stylish fashion, driving Mooen for a four and a six off successive deliveries to reach the landmark in just 57 balls.

This innings surpassed his 51 not out against England at Trent Bridge back in 2014.

Meanwhile Bumrah, who had some heated words with Root, also topped his highest Test score for the second time in two matches after his 28 at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge in the opening match of this series.

(Report by AFP)

Here are some reactions to the entertaining partnership:

