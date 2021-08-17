In what will go down as one of India’s most famous wins, Virat Kohli and Co beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord’s and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday.

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.

India had 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final two, but it was a collective effort that saw India produce one of the most remarkable of turnarounds.

Here are some of the best reactions to the win:

From survival to revival, the final day at Lord's was no less than a binge-worthy thriller.

Big win #TeamIndia 👏



This one's highlights are gonna be replayed many times in the future!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aEqc0VJjGN — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 16, 2021

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys🤩🤩👌👌 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

A win for the ages 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gNxXaazwRd — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 16, 2021

Can’t put into words the feelings that we’re going through after that win! So proud of the whole team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FRH20cbujl — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 16, 2021

Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021

देर आए दुरुस्त आए! 🇮🇳



Brilliant win at Lord’s. Proper team show. A memorable one! pic.twitter.com/1qKQJumLoN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2021

Test Match Cricket. — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) August 16, 2021

The feeling of winning a game right after Independence Day celebrations at England's home and in a sport they taught us. pic.twitter.com/aoDaEdTg6z — Manya (@CSKian716) August 16, 2021

Gabba in January, Lord's in August - The golden time of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/CR518N03Jv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2021

Least overs bowled by India to bowl out an opposition team outside Asia in the 4th innings of a Test match:



26.5 overs v WI, North Sound, 2019

51.5 overs v England, Lord's, 2021*

61.4 overs v NZ, Auckland, 1968#ENGvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 16, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah (34*) outscored every England batsman in the second innings!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 16, 2021

Test cricket never ceases to enthrall. Kingston yesterday, London today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2021

Lengthening shadows. Fifth day. Final session. Seven down. Fast bowlers. Close in field. This is the game I fell in love with. Don't care if there are 18 other formats. Just give me this every once in a while. It's a beauty. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 16, 2021

Posted this in the first innings of the first Test. India's tail has beaten England's tail for the second Test in a row. 1-0. https://t.co/MYZNMl8Ekj — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) August 16, 2021

There were so many iconic moments from this match. But this 🥺♥️



Ishu and his captain. The only two guys to go through the agony and humiliation of 2011, the closer fought losses of 2014 and to now taste the wins 10 years later. You both deserve this and much much more ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rJ37G34uah — Complan Gael (@__ImPK) August 17, 2021

Remember this time.



Four Indian seamers bowling fire, drawing oohs and aahs every 3rd ball.



Home team on the mat, hopping, missing, just surviving.



The kind of bowling that makes your stomach swoop every ball, that scares you for the batters. Without break.



Lord's '21. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo153) August 16, 2021

That was a magical game of cricket. Astonishing performance by India today. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 16, 2021

We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord's with a win that we won't forget soon. We take this momentum and move on. pic.twitter.com/xG9kaWtdU6 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 16, 2021

There is something quite special about Mohammed Siraj, the son of a Hyderabad auto-rickshaw driver, bowling his side to victory amongst the popping champagne corks of Lord's. What. A. Game. #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) August 16, 2021

India was nowhere in the list of favourites yesterday. It seemed either a draw or an England win… Come day 5 #Lords; the day belonged to India bowlers. Batting, bowling India to victory. Well done team 🥳👏🏻👏🏻😎@BCCI #ENGvIND Superb #Test match win. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 16, 2021

Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads 👊🏽 🇮🇳 #IndvsEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2021