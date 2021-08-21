Amit Khatri won the silver medal in the men’s race walk at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Saturday. This was India’s second medal at the championships and the first time the country has had more than one medal at the prestigious U20 event.

Amit became just the fifth individual Indian athlete to win a medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships. It was India’s first Worlds medal in the race walk event.

This was medal No 6 in the history of the championships for India. The second silver after Seema Antil (discus) in 2002. Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das have won gold, while Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and the mixed 4x400 relay team of Barath, Priya, Kapil and Summy have won bronze.

Here’s a look at India’s medals at the World U20 Athletics Championships:

Edition ATHLETE EVENT MEDAL WON PERFORMANCE
2002 - Jamaica Seema Antil Discus Throw Women Silver 55.83m
2014 - USA Navjeet Kaur Dhillon Discus Throw Women Bronze 56.36m
2016 - Poland Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Men Gold 86.48m
2018 - Finland Hima Das 400m Women Gold 51.46s
2021 - Nairobi Barath, Priya, Kapil and Summy Mixed 4x400m Bronze 3:20.60s
2021 - Nairobi Amit Khatri 10000 race walk men Silver 42:17.94s