Amit Khatri won the silver medal in the men’s race walk at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Saturday. This was India’s second medal at the championships and the first time the country has had more than one medal at the prestigious U20 event.

Amit became just the fifth individual Indian athlete to win a medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships. It was India’s first Worlds medal in the race walk event.

This was medal No 6 in the history of the championships for India. The second silver after Seema Antil (discus) in 2002. Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das have won gold, while Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and the mixed 4x400 relay team of Barath, Priya, Kapil and Summy have won bronze.

Here’s a look at India’s medals at the World U20 Athletics Championships: