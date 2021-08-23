All eyes of sports fans will once again turn to Tokyo as the Paralympic Games begin on August 24 with the opening ceremony, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for September 5.
Around 4,400 competitors from nearly 160 countries and territories will be in Japan for the Paralympics,. Tokyo is the only city ever to host the Paralympic Games twice. At the 1964 Tokyo Paralympics, 378 athletes competed in nine sports at six venues.
India’s contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics is their largest ever in the Games history. The country’s focus will predominantly be on athletics, while badminton and shooting will also provide plenty of action.
The campaign starts with table tennis on August 25 and 26. From August 27, things start to move up a gear with archers, powerlifters and swimmers in action. And once athletics starts on August 28, things go up a few notches.
And keep an eye on August 30, Indian sport fans. With the F46 and F64 javelin throw events for men scheduled for that day (featuring the likes of Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sandeep and Sumit) it could potentially be a blockbuster for the Indian contingent.
India's medals at Paralympics (by sport)
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Athletics
|3
|4
|3
|10
|Powerlifting
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swimming
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|4
|4
|4
|12
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Complete list of athletes in India’s record contingent and their events
History, India’s medals, new events and more – a brief guide to Paralympic Games
(Timings, where mentioned, are in IST. Scroll horizontally or swipe right to view all columns in the tables below)
Archery
Para archers are classified into one of two categories depending on their level of impairment: open or W1. As per World Archery, athletes in the open category usually have an impairment in either the top or bottom half or one side of their bodies. Athletes in the W1 category usually have an impairment in the top and bottom halves of their bodies, torso and at least three limbs.
Indian archers are featuring in the open categories of men’s and women’s compound / recurve individual events. With only one female archer in contingent, India will be able to field an entry in compound mixed team (open) as well.
Indian contingent: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara (recurve open men), Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami (compound open men), Jyoti Balyan (compound open women).
- Friday 27 August – qualifying (5.30 am for women, 10.30 am for men)
- Saturday 28 August – Compound open men’s elimination rounds
- Sunday 29 August – Compound open women’s elimination rounds and mixed team finals
- Monday 30 August – Compound women open eliminations and finals
- Tuesday 31 August – Compound men open eliminations and finals
- Thursday 2 September – Recurve women open eliminations and finals
- Friday 3 September – Recurve men open eliminations and finals
Athletics
India’s medals at the Paralympic Games have historically come from athletics the most frequently. A whopping 10 out of the 12 medals in India’s Paralympics history have come from the track and field events and the expectations are once again high in Tokyo. Given the number of high-level performers in the Indian contingent, athletics will be at the center of attention.
Indian athletics schedule for Tokyo Paralympics
|Event
|Name
|Schedule:
|Men's Javelin Throw - F57
|Ranjeet Bhati
|28 Aug, 1530 hrs
|Men's Discus Throw - F52
|Vinod Kumar
|29 Aug, 1554 hrs
|Men's High Jump - T47
|Nishad Kumar & Ram Pal
|29 Aug, 1558 hrs
|Men's Discus Throw - F56
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|30 Aug, 0605 hrs
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar & Devendra Jhajharia
|30 Aug, 0733 hrs
|Men's Javelin Throw - F64
|Sandeep Chaudhary & Sumit Antil
|30 Aug, 1530 hrs
|Women's 100m - T13
|Simran Sharma
|31 Aug, heats at 0700 hrs(Final: 31 Aug, 1640 hrs)
|Men's High Jump - T63
|Varun Singh Bhati, Sharad Kumar & Mariyappan Thangavelu
|31 Aug, 1555 hrs
|Men's Club Throw - F51
|Dharambir & Amit Kumar Saroha
|1 Sep, 1555 hrs
|Men's Shot Put - F35
|Arvind
|2 Sep, 1628 hrs
|Men's Javelin Throw - F54*
|Tek Chand
|3 Sep, 0638 hrs
|Men's High Jump - T64
|Praveen Kumar
|3 Sep, 0732 hrs
|Women's Club Throw - F51
|Ekta Bhyan & Kashish Lakra
|3 Sep, 1535 hrs
|Men's Shot Put - F57
|Soman Rana
|3 Sep, 1540 hrs
|Men's Javelin Throw - F41
|Navdeep
|4 Sep, 1540 hrs
|Women's Club Throw - F51
|Ekta Bhyan & Kashish Lakra
|3 Sep, 1535 hrs
Badminton
Para Badminton is making its Paraylmpics debut in Tokyo, and the Indian interest will be significant. The detailed scheduled is not yet available for the event.
Group play matches: September 1 to September 3
Finals matches: September 3 to September 5
Canoe Sprint
Canoeing is a relatively new sport at the Paralympics. Introduced at Rio 2016, it returns in Tokyo and India’s Prachi Yadav will be the first from the country to feature in the event.
Races are contested by two types of boat, kayak and va’a (which means ‘small boat’ in the Polynesian language). The kayak is propelled by a double-blade paddle, while the va’a is an outrigger canoe which has a second pontoon as a support float and is used with a single-blade paddle.— via Tokyo2020 Paralympics
|Event
|Name
|Schedule
|Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2
|Prachi Yadav
| 2 Sep, 0610 hrs (Heats)
3 Sep, 0614 hrs (Semifinals)
3 Sep, 0730 hrs (FINAL)
Powerlifting
|Event
|Name
|Schedule
|Women's -50 kg
|Sakina Khatun
|27 Aug, 0930 hrs
|Men's -65 kg
|Jai Deep
|27 Aug, 1500 hrs
Shooting
After just one shooter represented India at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, the contingent has significantly grown in size for Tokyo 2020.
Men’s event: Manish Narwal (P1, P4), Singhraj (P1, P4), Deepender Singh (P1), Deepak (R1, R6, R7), Sidhartha Babu (R3, R6), Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (R1), Akash (P3, P4), Rahul Jakhar (P3).
Women’s event: Avani Lekhara (R2, R3, R6, R8), Rubina Francis (P2).
Note: The “mixed” events in Shooting Para Sport are events that feature men and women athletes competing together and are not team events.
Shooting schedule
|Event
|Name
|Schedule
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|Avani Lekhara
| 30 Aug, 0500 hrs (Qual)
30 Aug, 0715 hrs (Final)
|R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|Deepak & Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
| 30 Aug, 0715 hrs (Qual)
30 Aug, 0945 hrs (Final)
|P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Rubina Francis
| 31 Aug, 0600 hrs (Qual)
31 Aug, 0830 hrs (Final)
|P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh & Singhraj
| 31 Aug, 0830 hrs (Qual)
31 Aug, 1100 hrs (Final)
|R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1
|Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara
| 1 Sep, 0600 hrs (Qual)
1 Sep, 0800 hrs (Final)
|P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
|Akash & Rahul Jakhar
| 2 Sep, 0515 hrs (Qual, precision)
2 Sep, 0900 hrs (Qual, rapid)
2 Sep, 1200 hrs (Final)
|R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|Avani Lekhara
| 3 Sep, 0600 hrs (Qual)
3 Sep, 1000 hrs (Final)
|R7 - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|Deepak
| 3 Sep, 0600 hrs (Qual)
3 Sep, 1145 hrs (Final)
|P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
| 4 Sep, 0600 hrs (Qual)
4 Sep, 0845 hrs (Final)
|R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
|Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara
| 5 Sep, 0600 hrs (Qual)
5 Sep, 0800 hrs (Final)
Swimming
|Event
|Name
|Schedule
|Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
| 27 Aug, 0630 hrs (Heats)
27 Sep, 1522 hrs (Final)
|Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB7
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|1 Sep, 1330 hrs (Final)
|Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav & Mukundan Niranjan
| 3 Sep, 0615 hrs (Heats)
3 Sep, 1428 hrs (Final)
Table tennis
|Event
|Name
|Schedule
|Women's Team - Classes 4-5
|Bhavinaben Patel & Sonalben Patel
| 31 Aug, 0800 hrs (QF)
01 Sep, 1600 hrs (SF)
03 Sep, 0800 hrs (Final)
|Women's Singles - Class 3
|Sonalben Patel
| 25 Aug, 0730 hrs (Group D vs CHN)
26 Aug, 1710 hrs (Group D vs KOR)
27, 28, 29 Aug: Knockout and medal rounds
| Women's Singles - Class 4
|Bhavinaben Patel
| 25 Aug, 0850 hrs (Group A vs CHN)
26 Aug, 0930 hrs (Group A vs GBR)
27, 28, 29 Aug: Knockout and medal rounds
Taekwondo
|Event
|Name
|Schedule
|Women K44 -49kg
|Aruna Tanwar
| 2 Sep, 0645 hrs onwards (R16)
2 Sep, 0845 hrs onwards (QF)
2 Sep, 1045 hrs onwards (Repechage)
2 Sep, 1430 hrs onwards (SFs & medal matches)
Detailed schedule for daily events will be published the day before. The Paralympic Games will be broadcast in India on Doordarshan and Eurosport India.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.