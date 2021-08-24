On August 24, 1971, India registered their first ever Test series win in England. Under the captaincy of Ajit Wadekar, India defeated England at the Oval to give belief to an entire nation of cricket fans.
After the first two Tests – at Lord’s and Old Trafford – ended in draws, India rode on a brilliant team effort to notch up a four-wicket win at the Oval.
Wadekar led from the front and was the highest run-scorer (204) for India in that series. With the ball, it was S Venkatataghavan and B Chandrasekhar who played the starring roles. The spinners were the joint-highest wicket-takers (13) for India in the series.
On the 50th anniversary of that epic series win on Tuesday and there were a number of tributes for Wadekdar’s team on social media.
