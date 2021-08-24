On August 24, 1971, India registered their first ever Test series win in England. Under the captaincy of Ajit Wadekar, India defeated England at the Oval to give belief to an entire nation of cricket fans.

After the first two Tests – at Lord’s and Old Trafford – ended in draws, India rode on a brilliant team effort to notch up a four-wicket win at the Oval.

Wadekar led from the front and was the highest run-scorer (204) for India in that series. With the ball, it was S Venkatataghavan and B Chandrasekhar who played the starring roles. The spinners were the joint-highest wicket-takers (13) for India in the series.

On the 50th anniversary of that epic series win on Tuesday and there were a number of tributes for Wadekdar’s team on social media.

Here’s a look at some of them:

THE 50th ANNIVERSARY

Aug 24, 1971

India's captain Ajit Wadekar didn't see Abid Ali hit Luckhurst for 4 in India's winning 2nd innings total of 174 for 6 at the Oval because he was asleep in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/3sQxf8c5ag — . (@SaikiaArup) August 24, 2021

We grew up believing, by conditioning not by instruction, that English cricket was superior, that they would always be better. We read more about them, held their cricketers in awe. That India could beat England in England was unthinkable to the kid with the transistor (cont) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2021

When Abid Ali played that shot, it was doubly gratifying. India had won but our Hyderabad hero had hit those runs. It didn't matter that India took 101 overs to score 173, it was one of the greatest moments for me with the awareness that India could actually beat England (cont) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2021

The magnitude of these wins was huge. England had won The Ashes in 1970-71 under Illingworth in Australia. India had never won a single Test in England prior to 1971. To beat a formidable England side at home was quite an achievement — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 24, 2021

24th August 1971: A red-letter day in Indian cricket history.



50 years ago on this day, India won their first-ever test match on English soil. What's more, we won the series too.



As we celebrate this momentous occasion here is an incident from that magical tour.



A Thread pic.twitter.com/0F1PDBpE3Y — Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) August 24, 2021

What a team 👌👌 India 1971 in England and the West Indies was one of the greatest combinations ever. Lest we forget they laid the foundation for Indian cricket to believe in itself 💪 Recognise their contribution please🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SDUhEmM1no — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) August 22, 2021

A special series win 👏

A new chapter in Indian cricket history 🙌



As we celebrate 5⃣0⃣ years of #TeamIndia's historic 1971 Test series win in England, Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc reminisces his memories of that epic series. 🔝 👍



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/64rke20QF6 pic.twitter.com/PJghyG9mTQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

Sunny Gavaskar looks back at the summer of 1971! Thanks @vijaylokapally for sharing the interview. 👍 pic.twitter.com/7QQWmeSy4R — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 24, 2021

OTD in 1971 the great Bhagwath Chandrashekar led India to its first ever series win in England with his lethal bowling (6/38), at the Oval #ENGvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) August 24, 2021

#OnThisDay in 1971, #TeamIndia ended England's record unbeaten run of 26 Tests to win their first Test on English soil🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/M5YIfoN2Sb — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) August 24, 2021

1971 :: People In Bombay Cheer Indian Cricket Captain Ajit Wadekar After Victory In Test Series Against England



Victory Procession of Indian Cricket Team Was From Santacruz Airport to Churchgate pic.twitter.com/cE5SOYgoGV — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 18, 2021

India in England and West Indies.



Pre-1971 - 29 Tests, 21 losses, 8 draws, 0 wins. Batting average 23.59, bowling average 41.00.



In 1971 - 8 Tests, 6 draws, 2 wins. Batting average 34.00, bowling average 36.16.



Two pathbreaking series wins despite the systematic flaws. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) August 24, 2021

India in England Test Series



1971 - Won*

1986 - Won

2007 - Won



On this day, 1971 India won Their First Ever Test series in England !!!



Its been 50 Years Today #ENGvIND — STATS collector (@onlyforstats) August 24, 2021

1971 England v India, 1st Test, Lord's



Match drawn (England 2 wickets from, India 38 runs from, victory) pic.twitter.com/ByJavZk4QG — Marcus60s70s80sCricket (@Marcus60s70s80s) August 17, 2021