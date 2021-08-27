All eyes will be on table tennis player Bhavina Patel as she competes in the women’s singles Class 4 semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Saturday. The 34-year-old reached the semis at the Paralympics with a brilliant performance on Friday and assured a medal for herself.
Patel defeated world No 2 and reigning champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes to become the first Indian athlete to secure a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
She will now face Miao Zhang of China for a place in the final.
India will have two athletes competing in the archery Men’s Individual Compound – Open event on Saturday, with Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar in action in the round of 32.
In the afternoon, Ranjeet Bhati will compete in the Men’s Javelin Throw – F57 Final at the Olympic Stadium.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule on day four at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics:
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Start Time
|Location
|Archery
|6:38
|Men's Individual Compound - Open Round of 32 Elimination
|USA Matt STUTZMAN vs IND Shyam Sundar Swami
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|8:52
|Men's Individual Compound - Open Round of 32 Elimination
|IND Rakesh Kumar vs TBD
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Table Tennis
|6:10
|Women's Singles - Class 4 Semifinal 2
|Bhavina Patel vs CHN Miao Zhang
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 6
|Athletics
|15:30
|Men's Javelin Throw - F57 Final
|Ranjeet Bhati
|Olympic Stadium - Seated Javelin
Both Indian archers got first round byes in the compound open eliminations. Here’s the section of their draws:
