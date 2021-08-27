All eyes will be on table tennis player Bhavina Patel as she competes in the women’s singles Class 4 semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Saturday. The 34-year-old reached the semis at the Paralympics with a brilliant performance on Friday and assured a medal for herself.

Patel defeated world No 2 and reigning champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes to become the first Indian athlete to secure a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

She will now face Miao Zhang of China for a place in the final.

India will have two athletes competing in the archery Men’s Individual Compound – Open event on Saturday, with Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar in action in the round of 32.

In the afternoon, Ranjeet Bhati will compete in the Men’s Javelin Throw – F57 Final at the Olympic Stadium.

Here’s a look at India’s schedule on day four at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics:

Sport Start Time Event Start Time Location Archery 6:38 Men's Individual Compound - Open Round of 32 Elimination USA Matt STUTZMAN vs IND Shyam Sundar Swami Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 8:52 Men's Individual Compound - Open Round of 32 Elimination IND Rakesh Kumar vs TBD Yumenoshima Final Field Table Tennis 6:10 Women's Singles - Class 4 Semifinal 2 Bhavina Patel vs CHN Miao Zhang Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 6 Athletics 15:30 Men's Javelin Throw - F57 Final Ranjeet Bhati Olympic Stadium - Seated Javelin

Both Indian archers got first round byes in the compound open eliminations. Here’s the section of their draws: