Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” United said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

United’s swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City.

Premier League champions City had been widely linked with a move for the Portuguese forward after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted a deal was in the offing during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

“Cristiano is a legend of this club, he’s the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” said Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo.

“We’ve always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”

Here are reactions to Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United:

🔴 CR7 makes his return to @ManUtd 🔴



👕 196 appearances

⚽️ 84 goals

🅰️ 34 assists

👟 1 Golden Boot

🤩 2 Player of the Season

🏆 3 #PL titles



Welcome back, @Cristiano! 👋 pic.twitter.com/VfLtn8Q3tv — Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2021

476 - Since his @premierleague debut in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 476 goals in 586 league appearances, the most of any player in the big-five European leagues in this time. Return. pic.twitter.com/5sQe4y1r2v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was the last player to score 40+ goals in a single season for Man Utd:



◎ 2007/08

◎ 49 games

◉ 42 goals



And he might be the next... pic.twitter.com/5PbVvvrsnV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 27, 2021

42 - During his first spell at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals in the 2007-08 season, the third-most in a season ever by a Man Utd player, behind only Denis Law in 1963-64 (46 goals) and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (44 goals). Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/OTtbrTqOSs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2021

