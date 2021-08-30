It was raining medals for India in Tokyo on Monday morning as four Indian athletes won medals in a space of hours at the Tokyo Paralympics stretching the country’s tally to seven medals.
Avani Lekhara created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympic Games before javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia won silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze.
In men’s discus throw, Yogesh Kathuniya won silver.
The incredible results banished India’s Monday Morning Blues as congratulatory messages poured in for the athletes.
Here are the best reactions:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.