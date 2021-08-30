Sumit Antil clinched India’s second gold at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, shattering the men’s javelin throw F64 world record three times in six attempts in a dominant Games debut performance on Monday.
The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.
In fact, he bettered the previous world record of 62.88m – also set by him in 2019 – five times on the day. His last throw was a foul. His series before that read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55.
India at Tokyo Paralympics, day 6 live updates
It was a stunning performance at the same stadium where javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became India’s first Olympic champion in athletics earlier this month. In a much similar fashion, Antil dominated the final from his first throw and kept growing as it went on.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions:
