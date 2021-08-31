South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

One of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation, the 38-year-old made the announcement through a post on Twitter.

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful,” the post read.

Steyn played 93 Test matches, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa apart from 95 Indian Premier League games.

With 439 Test wickets to his name, he is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the game.

Most successful bowlers in Test cricket Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBM Ave SR 5 10 M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 230 800 16/220 22.72 55.0 67 22 SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 708 12/128 25.41 57.4 37 10 JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2021 165 307 630 11/71 26.51 56.3 31 3 A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 236 619 14/149 29.65 65.9 35 8 GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 243 563 10/27 21.64 51.9 29 3 SCJ Broad (ENG) 2007-2021 149 274 524 11/121 27.84 56.9 18 3 CA Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 242 519 13/55 24.44 57.8 22 3 DW Steyn (SA) 2004-2019 93 171 439 11/60 22.95 42.3 26 5 N Kapil Dev (INDIA) 1978-1994 131 227 434 11/146 29.64 63.9 23 2 HMRKB Herath (SL) 1999-2018 93 170 433 14/184 28.07 60.0 34 9

The South Africa had announced his retirement from Tests in 2019 and has now ended his career in all forms of the game.