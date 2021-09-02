India at Paralympics, day 9 live: Badminton and shooting to kick off the day
All the live updates from Day 9.
Live updates
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: India’s Suhas Yathiraj will take on Jan Potts. The match is about to begin.
Shooting, P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification: Rahul Jakhar is 7th best in his group with a total of 284 as the precision round comes to an end. Akash, the other Indian in the competition, is in 11th position with a total of 278. He had a poor second series of 89. The Rapid section will take place later in the day. Another group of shooters will now shoot their precision rounds.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: Second seeds Cheng-Ma beat Kohli-Parmar in straight games. It took the Chinese pair just 20 minutes to win the match. Their short game was fantastic and helped them earn a lot of points.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: Second seeds Cheng-Ma continuing to dominate the proceedings. They lead 11-4 as the second game goes into the mid-game break.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: Second seeds Cheng-Ma Huihui of China take the first game 21-7.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: India’s Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli are taking on second seeds Hefang Cheng and Ma Huihui of China.
Shooting, P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification: India’s Akash, Rahul Jakhar have begun their precision rounds.
After badminton’s debut session was completed late on Wednesday, there is more action to look forward to from the Yoyogi National Stadium with a packed group-stage schedule for the Indian contingent today.
Six out of the seven Indian shuttlers (except Manoj Sarkar) will be in action through the day as some o them will learn their fates about progressing beyond the group stages.
The day also features one event each in shooting, athletics, taekwondo and canoe sprint.