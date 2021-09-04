Shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India’s third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games, while compatriot Singhraj Adana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 for the country on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Narwal, who holds the world record in the category, shot a total of 218.2 for his first medal at the Games.
India at Tokyo Paralympics day 11 live updates
The 39-year-old Adana, who had won the bronze in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver with an effort of 216.7. With his feat, Adana joins the elite list of Indians who have won multiple medals in the same edition of the Games.
With this, India’s medal tally moved up to 15 as the success at Asaka Shooting Range continued. Indian shooters have claimed a haul of five medals, including two gold, in the ongoing Games.
Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to their feat:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.