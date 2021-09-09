Jaskaran Malhotra joined an exclusive group of cricketers by hitting six sixes in an over Thursday for the United States in a One-Day International against Papua New Guinea in Oman.

The Indian-born Malhotra blasted an unbeaten 173 off 124 balls, featuring four fours and 16 sixes. His innings was all the more remarkable as the only US player to score more than 22 runs in a total of 271/9.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked each delivery from seam bowler Gaudi Toka for six in the final over after becoming the first American to make an ODI hundred.

The US, who gained ODI status in 2019, won the first match of the series on Monday by seven wickets.

In March, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the third player to hit six sixes in international cricket against Sri Lanka, joining former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs and India’s Yuvraj Singh.