Between them, Jamaican sprint superstars Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have produced a season for the ages. The duo now account for six of the top-10 official timings ever recorded in women’s 100m events.
On Thursday, Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to glory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Her compatriot Fraser-Pryce was not part of the 100m lineup at this event.
Thompson-Herah crowned what she called an “amazing” season by scorching to victory in the 100m in a meet record of 10.65sec, finishing ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (10.87) at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium. That mark was the 10th joint fastest all time and with this, she owns four entries in the top 10.
“It has been a crazy season, a long one and a tiring one. I was so consistent because I was just keeping the faith in me and did not allow any negativity,” said the second fastest female sprinter ever and the fastest woman alive at the end of her sensational season.
“This year, it was a long season with ups and downs, but next year, the world record is definitely on my mind,” she added, speaking about Florence Griffith-Joyner’s official world record that has stood since 1988.
Fraser-Pryce, who won silver at the Olympics, has two timings this season that feature in the top 10.
Women’s 100m all-time best timings set in 2021:
Elaine Thompson-Herah: 2nd, joint-4th, 8th and joint-10th
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: 3rd and 7th
Here’s a look at the best women’s 100m timings recorded:
The best women's 100m times of all time
|Rank
|Mark
|WIND
|Competitor
|Country
|Venue
|Date
|1
|10.49
|0.0
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Indianapolis, IN (USA)
|16 JUL 1988
|2
|10.54
|+0.9
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA)
|21 AUG 2021
|3
|10.60
|+1.7
|Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
|JAM
|Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI)
|26 AUG 2021
|4
|10.61
|+1.2
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Indianapolis, IN (USA)
|17 JUL 1988
|4
|10.61
|-0.6
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (JPN)
|31 JUL 2021
|6
|10.62
|+1.0
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Olympic Stadium, Jamsil, Seoul (KOR)
|24 SEP 1988
|7
|10.63
|+1.3
|Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
|JAM
|National Stadium, Kingston (JAM)
|05 JUN 2021
|8
|10.64
|+1.2
|Carmelita JETER
|USA
|Shanghai (CHN)
|20 SEP 2009
|8
|10.64*
|+1.7
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI)
|26 AUG 2021
|10
|10.65
|+1.1
|Marion JONES
|USA
|SGJ, Johannesburg (RSA)
|12 SEP 1998
|10
|10.65
|+0.6
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Letzigrund, Zürich (SUI)
|09 SEP 2021
Top 10 athletes in women's 100m all-time
|Rank
|Mark
|WIND
|Competitor
|Nat
|Venue
|Date
|1
|10.49
|0.0
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Indianapolis, IN (USA)
|16 JUL 1988
|2
|10.54
|+0.9
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA)
|21 AUG 2021
|3
|10.60
|+1.7
|Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
|JAM
|Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI)
|26 AUG 2021
|4
|10.64
|+1.2
|Carmelita JETER
|USA
|Shanghai (CHN)
|20 SEP 2009
|5
|10.65
|+1.1
|Marion JONES
|USA
|SGJ, Johannesburg (RSA)
|12 SEP 1998
|6
|10.72
|+1.6
|Sha'Carri RICHARDSON
|USA
|Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, FL (USA)
|10 APR 2021
|7
|10.73
|+2.0
|Christine ARRON
|FRA
|Népstadion, Budapest (HUN)
|19 AUG 1998
|8
|10.74
|+1.3
|Merlene OTTEY
|JAM
|Arena Civica, Milano (ITA)
|07 SEP 1996
|8
|10.74
|+1.0
|English GARDNER
|USA
|Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA)
|03 JUL 2016
|10
|10.75
|+0.4
|Kerron STEWART
|JAM
|Stadio Olimpico, Roma (ITA)
|10 JUL 2009
(With inputs from AFP)
