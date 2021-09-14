Sri Lanka pace veteran Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

A white ball legend and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old was captain of Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup winning team. He posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision.

“Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come,” said Malinga. “I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 bowling shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest.

Play

Here are some reactions to Malinga’s retirement:

Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. https://t.co/8dkjndMgQ2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021

From crushing batsmen's toes to getting lifted on shoulders, Mali achieved everything in T20s. 🙌🔥



As he announces his retirement from T20 cricket, we just have three words to say - 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤. 𝐘𝐨𝐮. 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚. 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/5HWV4Tj5zS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 14, 2021

Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 14, 2021

An inspiration to anyone taking up cricket professionally from tennis ball,his unorthodox style redefined #t20 bowling. Many loved his death bowling,but my favourite was the inswinging yorker with the new ball.Happy retirement #lasithmalinga!#Legend #Yorkers #Retirement — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 14, 2021

Yorkers in the @CricViz database (all formats & since 2006)



Lasith Malinga 2034

Mitchell Starc 1217

Dwayne Bravo 1118

Tim Southee 976

Trent Boult 782



🇱🇰 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 14, 2021

Lasith Malinga has retired. He is one of the greatest white ball cricketers, the best yorker bowler in history & one of the game's most iconic players. Malinga's unique round-arm action gave him an advantage with bowling yorkers. This is an extract from Cricket 2.0. pic.twitter.com/o01PrEcS8t — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 14, 2021

Best of luck in your retirement Lasith Malinga, some amazing battles over the years 👊 pic.twitter.com/qCMu4ZXKnu — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 14, 2021

One of the greatest white-ball cricketers bids goodbye to the game. Will never forget Malinga practising yorkers with that shoe kept on the pitch in the nets. What a bowler... pic.twitter.com/iK02xYnL03 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 14, 2021

A legend bids adieu to the sport. Congratulations on a fabulous career, Lasith Malinga! 🧡 https://t.co/fTRj9KlV6x — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 14, 2021

Thank you for all the wonderful memories, Mali 🙌

We all know the stats but the impact you have had on Cricket shall stay on forever 💛



Wishing you a life full of good health & happiness always, @ninety9sl ❤pic.twitter.com/xcX3CPULGp — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 14, 2021

Remember watching this live. SA required just 4 runs from 32 with 5 wickets in hand.



Malinga single handedly turned the match into a crazy thriller. Incredible to think that he did 4 in 4 once again in International Cricket.



Go well, Mali ! https://t.co/hEen6Ahv8c — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) September 14, 2021

🔹Most men's T20I wickets of all-time

🔹2014 World T20 winning captain

🔹3 ODI hat-tricks

🔹2 T20I hat-tricks

🔹Most wickets in IPL history

🔹IPL champion x4

🔹One of the most recognisable actions of all time



Lasith Malinga, an all-time white-ball great, retires today. pic.twitter.com/wbjO1Htb0s — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) September 14, 2021

Malinga last played a T20I match for Sri Lanka in March 2020 against West Indies in Pallekele.

Malinga, who took a total of 546 wickets across all formats for Sri Lanka, had already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and after that from ODIs as well but continued to play T20Is for the national side. He wasn’t named in Sri Lanka’s squad for upcoming World Cup.

Last year, he had expressed his desire to lead Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November 2020 but will be held next month after a Covid-forced postponement.

“I am looking forward to help youngsters and guide them in the coming years,” he said as he thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.

Inputs from PTI