Star India batsman Virat Kohli announced on Thursday that he will give up India’s T20 captaincy after the World Cup that starts next month.
“I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” Kohli said on Twitter.
For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli’s future as white-ball captain especially given Rohit Sharma’s brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.
“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.
The decision, Kohli said, was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
The T20 World Cup starts on October 17.
Here are some reactions to the decision:
