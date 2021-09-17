Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as India’s Twenty20 International captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.

“I’ve decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October,” Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

The 32-year-old, who became limited-overs captain after MS Dhoni stepped aside in 2017, has faced pressure over his failure to win India either the World Cup or the Champions Trophy. For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli’s future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma’s brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

Kohli is set to lead his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore in the T20 tournament which resumes Sunday in the United Arab Emirates after a four-month pandemic suspension.

The T20 World Cup will begin two days after the IPL ends on October 15 in the UAE and Oman with the final scheduled on November 14.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from the cricket community

“Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap.” — Sourav Ganguly

“It won’t have much of an impact on Team India. Now it’s widely reported that Rohit will become the T20 captain due to his IPL record. It is a settled group and will take little time for the players, who have been around for a while, to adjust to the change.” — Sunil Gavaskar

So, Kohli has decided to give up T20i captaincy. This T20 World Cup will be his first and, possibly, last as a skipper. Let’s hope that he’s got the trophy 🏆 in his hands on 14th November. 🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 16, 2021

Surely it came as a shock to hear @imVkohli stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the World Cup.

Looking forward to India winning the world cup as it will be a perfect tribute to his captaincy and hope the team carries his legacy forward. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 16, 2021

I am not going in to the good & bad the right & wrong, fact remains he need not have and he has anyway, it’s very very demanding being a #TeamIndia captain in all 3 formats and the best Batsman in the world #ViratKohli #captaincy — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 16, 2021

That is a big brave call. Virat loves and wishes to focus on the team’s performance in the longest format. Big achievement for him has been the increased fitness level of the entire squad. Good luck for the road ahead @imVkohli @ImRo45 @RaviShastriOfc #TeamIndia #ViratKohli https://t.co/w0EpSOKGUA — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 16, 2021

My views on our skipper #ViratKohli stepping down from T20 captaincy. Wish he achieves what he aims for 👍 pic.twitter.com/qBCyQ7ftah — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) September 16, 2021

Virat Kohli’s contribution to the Indian T20 cricket team as captain was immense. It can never be forgotten. This is his personal decision and we respect it. @imVkohli @BCCI https://t.co/JtGIcJBkom — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 16, 2021