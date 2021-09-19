IPL 2021, CSK vs MI live: Ruturaj Gaikwad helps Chennai Super Kings recover from horror start
Updates through match No 30 of IPL 2021, as league resumes in UAE.
CSK 66/4 after 12 overs: Just what CSK would have wanted at this stage, some sort of momentum and it has come from two poor overs from Krunal. Gaikwad dances down for a six straight back and then finishes with a superb reverse sweep. In between Jadeja got a four past third man as well. 0/27 from 2 overs for Krunal.
CSK 48/4 after 11 overs: Mahela confirms that Rohit is just rested as a precaution, should return to action soon.
CSK 44/4 after 10 overs: A really good over for Chennai, that. Best of the match. (Given how bad the rest of the overs of been, it’s a low bar but still). Wide from Krunal goes for four.
CSK 35/4 after 9 overs: DROPPED! Chahar induces the outside edge from Gaikwad but the deflection is too sharp for QdK to hold on. Tough chance but goes does down as a chance nevertheless.
CSK 31/4 after 8 overs: Feels like even a two-over phase without a wicket feels like a small win for CSK at this stage. They do have a deep batting lineup, but it would take some effort to post a winning total from here. Jadeja and Gaikwad looking to keep things simple as Bumrah and Pollard complete a couple of tight overs.
Over 5.6: MS DHONI GONE! Boult takes a sharp catch and Milne has another. It felt like the CSK captain timed it well, but flat and powerful as the pull shot was, it was straight to Boult.
Chennai 24/4 after 6 overs. End of a decent powerplay for Mumbai.Powerplay started with c Milne b Boult and finished with c Boult b Milne. Mumbai New Zealanders on fire.
Milne too will bowl a third. MI keeping Bumrah for the middle and death overs.
MI have a short-ish leg for Dhoni. Has Gambhir been talking to the think-tank?
CSK 18/3 after 5 overs: Dhoni has a massive rebuilding task on his hands along with Gaikwad. Boult comes for a third over, and the latter scores a streaky boundary behind the ‘keeper.
CSK 11/3 after 4 overs: Breaking news. An over without a wicket lost for CSK. Gaikwad gets a boundary in Milne’s over, five dot balls otherwise.
CSK 7/3 after 3 overs: WHAT IS GOING ON! After Ambati Rayudu walked back injured, Suresh Raina is out caught attempting a big shot. Backing away, wild swing, caught at point, just an ugly moment of cricket from Raina. Boult again.
Wicket in first over: check
Wicket in second over: check
Wicket in third over: check
CSK 3/2 after 2 overs: Wow and now Ambati Rayudu has walked back to the dressing room after getting hit on the arm from a Milne brute. Horror start for CSK.
Over 1.3: WICKET! Oh dear! Not the ideal start for Chennai Super Kings. Adam Milne with a short and wide ball, Moeen Ali mistimes a cut shot too, this one in front of square as Tiwary takes a diving catch. Pacers, like in the early stages of IPL 2020, are already making their mark!
1/1: Faf du Plessis out.
2/2: Moeen Ali out.
Over 0.5: WICKET! Trent Boult is at it again in the powerplay! Faf du Plessis is out for zero, caught by Adam Milne. A half-hearted cut shot, Faf’s innings is cut short. CSK are 1/1 at the end of the first over. What a start for MI.
Trent Boult to start.
CSK: Big names fit and ready to go.
MI: A couple of big names not playing.
Can Chennai improve their recent poor record against Mumbai tonight and go top of the table? We are all set.
IPL Head-to-head
|Matches
|CSK wins
|MI wins
|Tied
|NR
|CSK vs MI
|31
|12
|19
|0
|0
PICTURE PERFECT: Another B100M moment today. After his 100th Test wicket recently, Bumrah plays his 100th IPL match tonight.
TEAM NEWS:
Chennai Super Kings XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Mumbai Indians XI: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
TOSS: First big news, Kieron Pollard is the skipper for MI today. MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bat. He confirms Faf du Plessis will play, despite some injury concerns.
“Rohit Sharma is fine, he’s the captain of the ship, you’ll see him sooner rather than later,” says Pollard. And another major news is no Hardik Pandya for MI too. Two big guns missing.
06.59 pm: The first big news is that there is no Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians today. Kieron Pollard has walked out for the toss.
06.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021. The action restarts in the 14th edition of the tournament. When Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians met in the IPL 2021 for the first time, it was one of the last few matches to take place before the tournament came to a halt due to Covid-19 cases being reported in the bubble. And, with Dubai as the setting, we are here for the restart of the tournament.
IPL 2021 resumes in United Arab Emirates in front of spectators, but without a host of top international stars after four months of pandemic suspension.
Fans will be in the stands for the first time in two years when Rohit Sharma’s title-holders, Mumbai Indians, take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Dubai to restart the high-octane Twenty20 competition.
The eight-team tournament resumes with Delhi Capitals at the top of the table followed by Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai in the playoff places. The remaining 31 matches will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The final will be in Dubai on October 15, just two days before the rescheduled T20 World Cup begins, also in the UAE and Oman.
Cricket can take centerstage again as IPL 2021 resumes with heavyweight battle
