IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB live updates, stats and more: Virat Kohli begins his last dance as RCB skipper
Updates through match No 31 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Playing XIs: Some changes for both teams. KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga making their debut for RCB. Venkatesh Iyer to make his debut for KKR.
Toss: Kohli wins the toss and RCB will bat first. RCB are dressed in blue today as a tribute to all the frontline workers battling the pandemic.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.
Kohli’s team are third in the standings with 10 points from seven games while 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins from seven matches.
In a sense, KKR needed the break while Kohli and his team could have done without it. RCB had built some good rhythm and the break means everyone has to start over. So how will it go for the teams?
KKR chief mentor David Hussey believes it will be a whole new ball game but is confident his team can go on a winning run.
“All we have to do is win this,” said Hussey. “We have done it before and so we can do it again… I feel we have the squad to do it also. You qualify for the finals and whole competition starts again.”