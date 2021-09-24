At the end of a sensational match, for a few moments, India thought they had ended the greatest win streak in One Day International cricket.
Chasing 275, with three needed off the final ball, Nicola Carey hit a full toss straight to the fielder. India celebrated, but it was deemed to be a no ball from Jhulan Goswami. The umpires checked multiple replays to ascertain if the ball was high and ultimately decided it was.
Australia went on to win the match off the ball by scampering for two runs, making it 26 wins on the trot in this format. Meg Lanning’s side last lost a match in October 2017.
Here’s a look at the no ball.
Australia vs India, second ODI as it happened: Beth Mooney century sets up dramatic last-ball win
The relevant rule in playing conditions:
41.7 Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries
41.7.1 Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball. If, in the opinion of the umpire, such a delivery is considered likely to inflict physical injury on the batter by its speed and direction, it shall be considered dangerous. When the ball is dead the umpire shall caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning. The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batters of what has occurred.
Here are some reactions to the decision:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.