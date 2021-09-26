A sensational cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 8 balls) towards the end helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

CSK returned to the top of the table with their eighth win of the season and are all but guaranteed to reach playoffs.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, as it unfolded

Chasing a target of 172, CSK top-order batsmen chipped with handy contributions but they wobbled towards the end before Jadeja pulled off the win with an 8-ball 22 which was studded with two fours and as many sixes to help his side reach 172 for 8 in 20 overs.

With 26 needed off 12 balls, Jadeja hit 6-6-4-4 to finish the 19th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors as CSK showed off their mighty batting depth. Deepak Chahar hit the winning runs, coming in to bat at No 10, while Shardul Thakur got a few crucial runs earlier in the over bowled by Sunil Narine, that gave KKR hope.

Earlier, KKR scored 171 for six after opting to bat. Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs. Josh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20).

Chennai Super Kings: 172/8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Ravindra Jadeja 22; Sunil Narine 3/41).

Points table after CSK vs KKR Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts CSK 10 8 2 +1.069 16 DC 10 8 2 +0.711 16 RCB 9 5 4 -0.720 10 KKR 10 4 6 +0.322 8 PBKS 10 4 6 -0.271 8 MI 9 4 5 -0.310 8 RR 9 4 5 -0.319 8 SRH 9 1 8 -0.637 2

With PTI inputs