IPL 2021, RR vs RCB live: Kohli opts to bowl first, Tyagi returns for Rajasthan
Follow live coverage of match No 43 of Indian Premier League 2021 from Dubai.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7.03 pm: RCB have one change: Kyle Jamieson makes way for George Garton. RR have one change: Kartik Tyagi replaces Jaydev Unadkat.
Toss:
Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 43 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai.