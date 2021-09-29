Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

7.03 pm: RCB have one change: Kyle Jamieson makes way for George Garton. RR have one change: Kartik Tyagi replaces Jaydev Unadkat.

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first.

6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 43 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai.