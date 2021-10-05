The eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi will begin on December 22, 2021, organisers Mashal Sports announced in a release on Tuesday.

Pro Kabaddi will return after more than two years as the eighth season that was scheduled to be held in 2020 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new season though will be held entirely in Bengaluru, moving away from the usual caravan-style format keeping in mind the pandemic. The matches will be held without spectators behind closed doors.

The league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialized safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a biosecure bubble.

“We are very privileged that season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India,” said Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of PKL.

“Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8,” he added.

Over Rs 45 crores were spent by teams in the auction ahead of the new season that was held in August. It allowed the teams to refresh their rosters going into the new campaign.