Indian men’s national team head coach Igor Stimac admitted that his team was guilty for failing to beat ten-man Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship opener as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking about India’s first match, he mentioned: “We had everything in control, we dominated the game, and had a 1-0 advantage, and even had a one-man advantage. But despite all of that, for some unknown reasons, we started giving away simple passes, making unnecessary mistakes. And if you boost the confidence of your opponent, that’s how it finishes when you give them a chance,” Stimac said.

SAFF Championship: Tame draw against ten-man Bangladesh shows India have regressed under Igor Stimac

Referring to the match against Bangladesh, Stimac added: “We were punished today for not being reasonable in certain situations, and for not using our experience. This is an experienced Indian team. I expected much more because too many times there was unnecessary nervousness, and that’s hard to explain.”

With the medical team tirelessly working with the players, there are no current concerns, with everyone being available for the match against Sri Lanka.

“We are now looking forward to the next match. We have another three matches in the group stage in which we need to play well. The boys played very good football for more than 75 minutes – progressive football, reasonably passing the ball around, and getting into dangerous positions,” Stimac opined.

“But 15 minutes is too much in an International match for not being organised, and making many mistakes,” he added.

India play Sri Lanka in their next match on October 7.