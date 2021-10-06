IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH live: Harshal, Chahal star for RCB again to restrict SRH to 141/7
Follow live coverage of match No 52 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2021 playoff scenarios: Battle on for top two; KKR hold edge over MI for last spot
SRH 141/7 (20)
Live updates
RCB 6/1 after 1 over: WICKET! Kohli trapped LBW off the last ball of the over by Bhuvneshwar. Done in by the one that came in. Good start for SRH. Kohli lbw b Bhuvneshwar 5(4)
End of 20 overs: SRH 141/7 An innings of two halves, a great start from Williamson and a decent hand from Roy. But RCB, like they have done, return brilliantly for the second half. Led once again by Chahal and Harshal.
Over 19.6: WICKET! Jason Holder (16) c Dan Christian b Harshal Patel, 141/7
And it is another match with the wickets galore for Harshal! What a tournament he’s having. A wicket off the final ball of the innings.
SRH 133/6 after 19 overs: After conceding a boundary off the second ball against Rashid, Siraj comes back brilliantly to make it just a 6-run 19th over.
Over 17.2: WICKET! Wridhhiman Saha (10) c AB de Villiers b Harshal Patel, 124/6
Four and out. Harshal Patel. Slower ball. Wicket. Rinse and repeat. Saha lofts one to ABD at long off.
Over 15.1: WICKET! Abdul Samad (1) lbw Yuzvendra Chahal, 107/5
...and the RCB second half resurgence continues. Great review from Chahal, Kohli and Co. LBW appeal against Samad, overturned by DRS.
Once again, RCB are producing a second half bowling half.
Over 14.6: WICKET! Json Roy (44) c & b Dan Christian, 107/4
What a superb reflex catch on the followthrough. Slower ball, slammed back, using his thigh to cushion the blow, DC holds on.
Over 14.1: WICKET! Priyam Garg (15) c AB de Villiers b Dan Christian, 105/3
After a tidy first over, DC strikes for RCB with the first ball of his second. Garg gone.
SRH 105/2 after 14 overs: An eventful over. Garg lofts one down the ground for six off Chahal. Later on, Roy is given out caught behind and it is immediately reviewed. Close to glove but seems to be forearm, overturned.
Over 11.3: WICKET! Kane Williamson (31) b Harshal Patel, 84/2
Purple patch continues for Harhsal. The big wicket of Captain Kane. Going for a lofted shot on the offside, bowled through the gap. That cutter does the trick.
SRH 76/1 after 10 overs: SRH start with a four after timeout, Williamson with a late cut for four. Almost taps one back to Chahal at the end of the over. Close one.
SRH 67/1 after 9 overs: Nearly a mishit that ends the partnership as Roy tries going against the spin off Shahbaz, but the ball lands well ahead of long off. And with that tidy over, a timeout. SRH, who have had batting issues all season, wouldn’t be displeased with this start but RCB haven’t let them get away either.
SRH 61/1 after 8 overs: The Purple Cap (runaway) leader is in for an early-ish over, a boundary for Roy. From the other end, it is time for Chahal. He starts off with a superb over, varying pace beautifully, holding it back and teasing Kane. Just three runs from it.
(Correction) SRH 50/1 after 6 overs: A good over from Shahbaz despite Roy helping himself for a four through the leg side. Erred in line once and paid for it, but 10 runs from two powerplay overs is a solid return for the spinner.
(Corrections made to the over count in the previous updates)
SRH 43/1 after 5 overs: Kane Williamson is putting on quite the show here in the powerplay with his elegance! Some superb timing on display. 4-1-wd-1-wd-1-4 in that Garton over, he has gone for plenty in the first two overs despite the wicket. A boundary for Roy too in there.
SRH 26/1 after 4 overs: Shabhaz with an over of spin, with two right handers in the middle. Just three runs.
SRH 23/1 after 3 overs: A drive through the offside that makes you feel all is right with the world. Kane Williamson can do that. Another boundary in that Siraj over, taking on the short ball.
STAT: RCB’S first wicket in the powerplay since the IPL moved to UAE (via the broadcasters)
Over 1.5: WICKET! Abhishek Sharma (13) c Glenn Maxwell b George Garton, 14/1
4-6-0-2-OUT Abhishek Sharma goes after George Garton in the 2nd over, but falls eventually going for one shot too many. A good cameo, but he’s dismissed for 13 off 10. Had a reprieve just the previous ball too with Siraj putting down a difficult chance at long leg. Pushed his luck a bit too much, the youngster.
SRH 2/0 after 1 over: Good start from Siraj, working the angle nicely with the leftie Abhishek. Just a couple of singles, one of those from a ricocheted throw.
This is Sunrisers’ first match in Abu Dhabi. It is Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma is his opening partner today. A right-left combination. Interesting move from SRH.
Recent head to head: In the last 5 matches, it is 3-2 for RCB.
Playing XIs
SRH: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddharth Kaul
RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, KS Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Md Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss, opts to bowl first in Abu Dhabi. RCB unchanged for this one, given they are hoping for a big win.
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|DC
|13
|10
|3
|+0.526
|20
|Q
|CSK
|13
|9
|4
|+0.739
|18
|Q
|RCB
|12
|8
|4
|-0.157
|16
|4
|KKR
|13
|6
|7
|+0.294
|12
|5
|MI
|13
|6
|7
|-0.048
|12
|6
|PBKS
|13
|5
|8
|-0.241
|10
|7
|RR
|13
|5
|8
|-0.737
|10
|8
|SRH
|12
|2
|10
|-0.475
|4
Top two scenarios: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)
Remaining matches: SRH (Abu Dhabi), DC (Dubai)
There are no astronomical calculations this time for post-season this time around. As the third team with playoff qualification assured, RCB’s equation is simple. Win both remaining matches, and hope Punjab can also beat CSK in the meantime. That gives Virat Kohli and Co a spot in the top two ahead of CSK.
A three-way tie for 20 points is not going to be in favour of RCB after some of their heavy defeats during the season. If CSK defeat PBKS before RCB take to the field on Friday, the equation would have to be calculated then to figure out the quantum of win needed. (Likely to be massive).
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 52 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Abu Dhabi, where Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
There is nothing to left to play for SRH in the league, given they were eliminated a while back. But they do have the small task of getting past 4 points in the tally, which is the worst in the IPL group phase history.
For RCB, it is a must-win match if they would like a top two finish and the extra cushion. But having already assured a place in the playoffs, they can play without the pressure of points table.
