India in Australia 2021 Watch: Shikha Pandey dismisses Alyssa Healy with a delivery for the ages in second T20I The Indian pacer was making a comeback into the side after missing out in the ODIs and day-night Test match. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Shikha Pandey | Cricket Australia / Twitter Unreeeeeeal! 😱 How far did that ball move? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D3g7jqRXWK— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2021 Australia vs India, 2nd T20I updates