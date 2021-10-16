Faf du Plessis smashed an attacking half-century to help Chennai Super Kings post a formidable total and the bowlers held their nerves when it mattered to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs and clinch their fourth Indian Premier League title on Friday.
Du Plessis’ 86 off 59 balls guided Chennai to 192-3, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Kolkata to 165-9 in the final in Dubai.
As CSK win IPL 2021 for fourth title, a look at all the winners of Indian Premier League finals
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR as it unfolded
Opener Venkatesh Iyer hit a 32-ball 50 but the knock was not enough to stop Chennai’s M.S. Dhoni from a landmark win in his 300th match as T20 skipper.
“We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well,” said Dhoni who also praised Kolkata for reviving their fortunes in the tournament’s second leg.
“Every final is special, if you look at the stats, we may say we’re the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it’s important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts.”
Chennai, winners in 2010, 2011 and 2018, remain one of the most successful IPL franchises after five-time champions Mumbai Indians who missed out on a hat-trick this season.
Shardul Thakur took three wickets including twin strikes in one over to hurt two-time champions Kolkata who came into the final on the back of four successive wins.
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each.
Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata won the toss and elected to field but their bowlers failed to get a wicket until the ninth over and took a hammering in Dubai. Du Plessis was well supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali in blistering cameos.
In the run-chase, Kolkata started strongly with Iyer and Shubman Gill, who made 51, putting on a quickfire opening stand of 91.
But Chennai hit back with Thakur’s twin strikes in one over including Iyer’s key wicket as wheels came off the Kolkata chase.
“We are extremely proud of the fight we have shown. The character and fight is trademark,” Morgan said of his side that bounced back from a seventh place in the first leg to storm into the playoffs and then the final.
In the end, it was a night to remember for CSK fans as Dhoni lived up to his word at the end of IPL 2020 where he said coming back strong is what this team does. From their first ever group stage elimination, to the title in 12 months, Dhoni and Co triumphed in style.
Here are the reactions to the IPL final:
With AFP inputs
