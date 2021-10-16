Faf du Plessis smashed an attacking half-century to help Chennai Super Kings post a formidable total and the bowlers held their nerves when it mattered to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs and clinch their fourth Indian Premier League title on Friday.

Du Plessis’ 86 off 59 balls guided Chennai to 192-3, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Kolkata to 165-9 in the final in Dubai.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer hit a 32-ball 50 but the knock was not enough to stop Chennai’s M.S. Dhoni from a landmark win in his 300th match as T20 skipper.

“We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well,” said Dhoni who also praised Kolkata for reviving their fortunes in the tournament’s second leg.

“Every final is special, if you look at the stats, we may say we’re the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it’s important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts.”

Chennai, winners in 2010, 2011 and 2018, remain one of the most successful IPL franchises after five-time champions Mumbai Indians who missed out on a hat-trick this season.

Shardul Thakur took three wickets including twin strikes in one over to hurt two-time champions Kolkata who came into the final on the back of four successive wins.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each.

Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata won the toss and elected to field but their bowlers failed to get a wicket until the ninth over and took a hammering in Dubai. Du Plessis was well supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali in blistering cameos.

In the run-chase, Kolkata started strongly with Iyer and Shubman Gill, who made 51, putting on a quickfire opening stand of 91.

But Chennai hit back with Thakur’s twin strikes in one over including Iyer’s key wicket as wheels came off the Kolkata chase.

“We are extremely proud of the fight we have shown. The character and fight is trademark,” Morgan said of his side that bounced back from a seventh place in the first leg to storm into the playoffs and then the final.

In the end, it was a night to remember for CSK fans as Dhoni lived up to his word at the end of IPL 2020 where he said coming back strong is what this team does. From their first ever group stage elimination, to the title in 12 months, Dhoni and Co triumphed in style.

Here are the reactions to the IPL final:

#IPLFinal @bhogleharsha: "You can be so proud of the legacy you have left behind for CSK that they can build on..."@msdhoni: "But still, I haven't left behind, haan..." 😁https://t.co/jJ6FMyOsYj pic.twitter.com/zcwv4K6Kr7 — The Field (@thefield_in) October 15, 2021

Form is temporary, class is permanent: @ChennaiIPL 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 Congratulations on a fourth Vivo IPL title. Superbly led by the master MS Dhoni👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 15, 2021

Well done CSK a great win and what can you say about @msdhoni — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 15, 2021

Now, we understand the confidence behind that 'Definitely Not' last year. Don't we? What a man! Absolute Boss. #Yellove #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/rvSYsQVbqv — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) October 15, 2021

Congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL on the 4th title.🏆🏆🏆👏👏👏. #IPLFinal #cskvskkr2021

Lots to learn from this campaign of @KKRiders, great turn around. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 15, 2021

Cometh the hour, cometh the experience. du Plessis, Moeen, Uthappa, Bravo, Jadeja..... And the man controlling it from behind the stumps who has crafted an incredible turnaround for #CSK. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara to become an IPL champion before Virat Kohli. What a world we live in. #IPLFinal #CSK — Shankar (@shankarstake) October 15, 2021

Is CSK finished after 2020 debacle? pic.twitter.com/VdDBoYzrPp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2021

Learnings from the greatest ipl team

-respect experience

-Give players enough opportunity & time to get through phases in form

-Give players the freedom to express

-Less closed room meetings,more one-one during practice session.

-Treat non playing members respectfully #csk — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) October 15, 2021

Moeen Ali going to be the first English winner of the IPL. Seriously decorated career: 50o World Cup winner, Ashes winner, other big Test series, won Blast as skipper. Will have to play a big role if England are to add T20 World Cup to his trophy cabinet. 👑 — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) October 15, 2021

Final few balls of this amazing group together. A bunch of remarkable players who surpassed great odds together. One of those special squads, forever in my heart. https://t.co/317Grixu18 — Manya (@CSKian716) October 15, 2021

Congrats #CSK for winning the #IPL2021 trophy. What a turn around from last season. All credit goes to @msdhoni for his leadership. Must appreciate #KKR for playing amazing cricket & making it to the finals. Tonight is a great example of how experience & leadership matters. pic.twitter.com/AjtI6GQWmX — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 15, 2021

Mahendra singh Dhoni 💛 name is enough congratulations ❤️💛 @ChennaiIPL #IPL2021 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 15, 2021

#KKR’s turnaround was the story of #IPL2021 Be extremely proud of your effort…you lit up the tournament in the second half. Thanks for the memories. And also, for unleashing a seriously talented cricketer in Venkatesh Iyer. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2021

The world must watch the #IPL2021 with a little bit of envy .. Ruturaj, Venkatesh, Devdutt, Harshal, Avesh, Tripathi, Umran, Arshdeep, Varun.. The list goes on.. India’s cricketing cupboards keep getting richer. Hoping for them to cross the bridge and shine in int’l cricket too — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 15, 2021

Loud! 🥳 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) October 15, 2021

Most T20 finals won as a player:



Dwayne Bravo - 16

Kieron Pollard - 15



Two giants in the shorter format — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2021

Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL @CSKFansOfficial my second favourite team 😉💛



I’m never going to hear the end of it from @katecross16

She says I can never troll her again but just you wait until next year…#CSKvKKR #IPL2021 #Yellove pic.twitter.com/L9DH7PDq7t — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) October 15, 2021

Team India so strong our mentor just won the IPL 😎 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏼 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

#CSK after getting suspended I’m 2016 and 2017 - won the trophy in 2018#CSK after failing to qualify for the playoffs in 2020 - won the trophy in 2021



Comeback Super Kings 👑#IPL2021 — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) October 15, 2021

My eyes are moist. My heart is happy.

The trophy is where it belongs.@ChennaiIPL needed to win this for the man who has given the ppl of chennai so much happiness, pride & joy❤️@msdhoni you are and always will be ours to celebrate.

Whistle ah podraaa❤️ #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal — Bhavna Balakrishnan (@Bhavna__B) October 15, 2021

Big ups to the technicians, camera persons, audio units, and all others behind the scene. A six-month long event across two countries covered through bio-bubbles, even with the break in between, must have been exhausting. Well done, everybody. — Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) October 15, 2021

#CSK￼ finished 7th in IPL 2020. Remember all the talk back then being about how the franchise will need time/years to rebuild. They’ve taken 11 months since then to win their fourth title.#IPL2021￼ #CSKvKKR — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) October 15, 2021

"Before I start talking about CSK... let me talk about KKR"



-- Just Dhoni things — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 15, 2021

With AFP inputs