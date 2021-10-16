Rahul Dravid is all set to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team replacing Ravi Shastri, whose tenure ends with the T20 World Cup, according to multiple news reports.

If all goes well and Dravid applies for the job when the formal process of inviting applications begins, the BCCI will choose him, reported ESPNCricinfo. He could take over from the home series against New Zealand starting late November.

However, a report from The Times of India said that Dravid has already agreed to come on board. The decision was supposedly taken during the IPL final on Friday when BCCI office-bearers Sourav Ganguly and jay Shah convinced him to take up the job. The newspaper also reported that Paras Mhambrey, who works with Dravid at the NCA, has been appointed as the bowling coach.

The BCCI is yet to formally advertise for the opening of head coach but Shastri’s term comes to an ends next month and due to age restrictions, he cannot reapply.

The former Indian captain has long been pegged as a future coach of the senior team. The 48-year-old is currently the head at the National Cricket Academy and has previously been a World Cup-winning coach of the Indian Under-19 team as well as A team. Earlier this year, he was the coach of a second-string Indian team that toured Sri Lanka while the main team was in England.