Field Watch Watch: Kapil Dev on 1983 World Cup, friendship with Sunil Gavaskar, captaincy philosophy, and more The legendary former India captain reflects on some of the key moments of his life on and off the field. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago CRED YouTube Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket Kapil Dev 1983 world cup sunil Gavaskar Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments