Pakistan on Saturday named a 12-member squad for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener against India.

The team for Sunday, captained by Babar Azam, includes veteran Shoaib Malik who was a late addition to the squad, as well as Mohammed Hafeez.

Pakistan will depend on the experience of Hafeez and Malik while Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the key at the top of the order. The bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali, looks potent to trouble any opposition in the Super 12 stage.

Azam’s Pakistan will look to end their losing streak against India at the World Cup when the two rivals begin their title race in a Sunday blockbuster. India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

From 2007 World T20 final to Miandad’s winning six: Best India-Pakistan games in white-ball cricket

Pakistan come into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates while most of the Indian players have acclimatised to the conditions in the recently-concluded second half of the Indian Premier League.