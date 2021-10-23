T20 World Cup, England v West Indies live updates: Adil Rashid removes Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between England and West Indies in Dubai.
Live updates
WI 49/8 after 12.1 overs: Yikes. Kieron Pollard, perhaps worried by running out of partners, takes on Adil Rashid and he doesn’t get the connection. Caught at long on. He is usually so good when he goes down the ground against spinners, but on this occasion he seems to have misread one that came in. WI 49/8.
WI 49/7 after 12 overs: Ian Bishop says on air Akeal Hosein can handle himself with the bat, has a first-class hundred and plays for the same club as Pollard too. Can they add some respectability to the total? Just four singles in that Mills over.
Correction: *Hosein
WI 45/7 after 11 overs: Wicket, four dot balls, Hosein gets off strike. Pollard is just watching on at the moment. The chaos.
WI 44/7 after 10.1 overs: WICKET! WOW. Andre Russell looks to play the perfect forward defence, but unfortunately for him, the ball is past his bat and pad. Adil Rashid strikes first ball. Oh dear, oh dear. Dre gone for a duck.
WI 44/6 after 10 overs: Well, that has not gone per plan A, B or C for West Indies. Drinks break. Penny for Pollard’s thoughts.
WI 42/6 after 8.5 overs: And the procession continues. Mills strikes towards the business end of a long over (nine deliveries because of three wides), Pooran edges one behind. WI 42/6, can Pollard & Russell be the ultimate answer to their troubles at the moment?
West Indies are tottering at 38/5 after 8 overs. Huge rebuild job facing Pooran and Pollard.
WI 37/5 after 7.2 overs: FOUR AND OUT! Jordan strikes. The Bravo promotion doesn’t work out. They needed a right-hander in the middle, so the allrounder presumably got pushed up. He hits a four to start the over, going over point. Another cut shot next ball, his innings is cut short. Another sensational catch made to look easy by England. Bairstow this time.
WI 33/4 after 7 overs: 4-1-17-2 for Moeen Ali. Man must be loving Dubai at the moment.
WI 31/4 after 5.6 overs: WICKET! FOUR DOT BALLS, FOUR AND OUT! What a start for England. Mills strikes with the last ball of the powerplay. Gayle is out caught, Malan with an outstanding catch at midwicket. England’s fielding has been fantastic.
Tymal Mills to bowl the last over of the powerplay, Gayle on strike. And the pacer starts with four dot balls.
Well, well. DJ Bravo in the middle.
WI 27/3 after 4.4 overs: WICKET! England go to Moeen for a third over in the PP, because two lefties in the middle. Hetmyer wants to take him on anyway, hits two fours to start the over. But Moeen and Morgan have the last laugh! Hetmyer can’t clear Morgan at mid on. WI 27/3.
Hetmyer and Gayle in the middle, so Moeen gets another over.
WI 19/2 after 4 overs: Gayle gets going with a couple of fours in the Woakes over, off the first two balls. WI needed that.
WI 9/2 after 3 overs: A wicket maiden from Moeen Ali!
The production crew gave us this shot of the Simmons dismissal live.
WI 9/2 after 2.2 overs: WICKET! And both the openers are gone now. Simmons tries to take on a favourable match-up, not wanting to let Moeen Ali get away with another over in the powerplay. But he finds Livingstone in the deep.
WI 9/1 after 2 overs: Gayle joins Simmons in the middle.
WI 8/1 after 1.3 overs: WICKET! Woakes strikes, change of pace does the trick. Lewis tries to go down the ground and it is a really, really good catch running backward from mid off by Moeen. Made that look easy.
WI 7/0 after 1 over: IPL champion Moeen Ali (the first from England) gets things going. Two dot balls to Simmons, then two dot balls to Lewis... five balls done and just one run. And Lewis goes big off the last ball down the ground for a six. Classic West Indies, says Nasser Hussain on air.
Anthems done. Players ready, they take a knee and we are all set to go for what promises to be a blockbuster contest. ODI World Champions and T20I No 1 or T20I World Champions?
07.22 pm: Mark Wood is out with a niggle reportedly, but wonder who would have replaced in the XI as picked now without changing the balance. Meanwhile, what about that West Indies batting lineup! Dwayne Bravo at No 8. If the top 3 or 4 give them a good start, they are going to end up with winning totals more often than not.
Playing XIs:
England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul
England have gone with a batting heavy XI, despite suggestions that he would be dropped Dawid Malan keeps his place.
TOSS: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first.
Australia win by 5 wickets! Stoinis hits the winning runs. South Africa fought hard with the ball but they simply hadn’t done enough with the bat.
As we wait for this match to start, a cracking finish unfolding in Abu Dhabi.
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between England and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Australia and South Africa, who are both chasing their first T20 world title, got the Super 12 stage underway at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Now time for the second match of the day. And what a cracking contest it promises to be.
Defending champions West Indies now face England in Dubai in a repeat of the 2016 final in Kolkata. Reigning ODI world champions vs T20I world champions too.