Ahmedabad and Lucknow were added as two new Indian Premier League franchises on Monday after an auction ceremony conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in Dubai, according to PTI.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group bagged the Ahmedabad IPL team for Rs 7,100 crore, while Irelia Company Pte Ltd got the Lucknow IPL franchise for Rs 5,624 crore.

New IPL teams: Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group claims Lucknow franchise with over Rs 7,000 crore bid: BCCI source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2021

New IPL teams: Private equity firm CVC Capital clinches second franchise with over Rs 5,000 crore bid: BCCI source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2021

BCCI conducted the auction for two new IPL franchises in Dubai on Monday, with as many as 10 parties entering the bidding process.

Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Indore were the centres that the bidders were allowed to base their team in.

One of the major companies that lost out was Gautam Adani’s Adani Group whose bid was of around Rs 5000 crore, while bids of Glazers from Manchester United and Torrent Group also fell short of the mark.

A total of 22 companies picked up tender documents worth Rs 10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at Rs 2,000 crore, only five to six serious bidders were in the fray.

More to follow...