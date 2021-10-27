T20 World Cup, SCO vs NAM live: Scotland rebuild after early jolts from Trumpelmann
All the updates from the Super 12 Group 2 clash in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
Scotland 43/4 after 10 overs: Sure, they are not obligated to have just two players in the outfield after the first six but it feels like Namibia have left Scotland off the hook after the powerplay. A few too many easy singles on offer. Drinks break.
Scotland 39/4 after 9 overs: shot in anger! Wiese drops one short and Leask slaps one through midwicket for four.
Scotland 32/4 after 8 overs: Leask and Cross in the middle now. Good rotation of strike in the last couple of overs bowled by Smit and Scholtz, combination of left-arm pace and spin now.
Scotland 22/4 after 6 overs: Well, that was carnage in the powerplay.
OUT! Scotland: 18/4 (5.3): After a brief (very) recovery for Scotland, David Wiese strikes. Craig Wallace given out LBW, doesn’t bother reviewing.
Scotland 16/3 after 5 overs: Trumpelmann gets a third over on the trot... why not! Scotland get something of a momentum going as Cross gets a streaky four.
Scotland 8/3 after 5 overs: Namibia’s battery of left-arm pacers have been unleashed early on Scotland and they are keeping things well under control. Trumpelmann with a great second over, followed by a tidy opening over for JJ Smit. Wallace and Cross hanging in there.
Scotland 4/3 after 2 overs: Almost a massively unfortunate runout there in that over but Wallace just gets away with the bat getting grounded before going in the air when Erasmus got a direct hit.
WOW.... Namibia are in dreamland!
Trumpelmann is in dreamland!
McLeod is out caught behind, and then stand-in captain Berrington is out LBW. He reviews and it is umpire’s call. Scotland 2/3 in the first over. Both runs off wides.
Scotland 1/0 after 0.1 overs: OUT! Right then, time for the 2nd match today in Abu Dhabi... can Scotland put up an improved batting performance? Oh dear, as we type that... first ball, Namibia strike! Trumpelmann gets the huge wicket of Munsey.
National anthems done. Players are on the field. Knees taken. This could be a great contest between two well-matched sides. Hopefully not an one-sided affair like the match we saw earlier. Cross & Munsey in the middle for Scotland.
07.20 pm: Worth remembering that this is a double-header in Abu Dhabi. Same surface as the one used for England-Bangladesh. A big test coming up for the Scottish batters to make sure they get above par score.
Scotland XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
Namibia XI: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Team news: Just the one change for Scotland (a big one at that) while Namibia are unchanged. Cricket Scotland say: “Wallace comes in for Coetzer, who is rested with a finger injury sustained earlier in the tournament”
TOSS: Namibia win the toss opt to bowl, Scotland are without their skipper Kyle Coetzer for this one. Richie Berrington is leading the side tonight.
Group 2 Table Super 12
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|2
|2
|0
|+0.738
|4
|AFGHANISTAN
|1
|1
|0
|+6.500
|2
|NAMIBIA
|0
|0
|0
|+0.000
|0
|NEW ZEALAND
|1
|0
|1
|-0.532
|0
|INDIA
|1
|0
|1
|-0.973
|0
|SCOTLAND
|1
|0
|1
|-6.500
|0
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Namibia vs Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12 encounter to be played in Abu Dhabi. There is perhaps not too much riding on this match for the business end of the tournament but these are the two teams that impressed the most in Round 1 and would each dearly love to win this one so that they can have points on board to show for their Super 12 appearance, that actually has significant long term impact for them.
Bangladesh, Namibia, Scotland and Sri Lanka had confirmed their place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia, after the four teams progressed to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE.
Namibia, the story of Round 1 have qualified for the Super 12s in their first ever T20 World Cup and will now return for the Australia event in 12 months time. They are joined by Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka confirming 12 out of the 16 spots for the World Cup.
