T20 World Cup, ENG vs BAN Live: England on top as Bangladesh’s top order collapses
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between England and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
BAN 90/6 after 16 overs: Welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Mills drew an outside edge from Mahedi’s bat but it beat third man for four.
BAN 83/6 after 14.5 overs: OUT! Livingstone gets his second wicket and this time it’s Mahmudullah walking back. He tried to hit a big one but edged it to short-third. The #Bangladesh skipper never looked settled and departs for 19 off 24. Mahedi Hasan is the new batter.
BAN 73/5 after 12.4 overs: OUT! A mix-up at the crease and Afif Hossain is run-out. That’s the last thing Bangladesh needed. England are well on top in Abu Dhabi.
BAN 66/4 after 12 overs: Woakes ends his spell with outstanding figures of 1/12 from his four overs. He was quick, accurate and complimented Moeed really well in the powerplay.
BAN 63/4 after 10.4 overs: OUT! Livingstone gets the big wicket of Mushfiqur (29 off 30). The right-hander was looking good but gets trapped in front trying to play a reverse sweep. Good review from Morgan. Afif Hossain is the new batter.
BAN 60/3 after 10 overs: Mills joins the attack and concedes 11 runs in his first over. Mushfiqur with a lovely ramp shot for four. This partnership has added 34 runs off 28 balls.
BAN 49/3 after 9 overs: Shot! Rashid tosses one up and Mahumdullah steps out to thump it straight over for four. Bangladesh need a lot more of this.
BAN 42/3 after 8 overs: Jordan joins the attack and Mushfiqur gets an outside edge for four. The in-form right-hander is off to another decent start (19 off 22). Bangladesh need him to bat through.
BAN 30/3 after 7 overs: Tymal Mills with a fantastic effort at point. Mushfiqur Rahim played a reverse-sweep and the tall pacer put it a full length dive to get his hand at it but couldn’t complete the catch. Good start by Adil Rashid.
BAN 27/3 after 6 overs: The new batter for Bangladesh is skipper Mahmudullah. That’s the end of the powerplay, England are far ahead in the contest.
BAN 26/3 after 5.2 overs: OUT! Chris Woakes gets his first wicket thanks to a superb catch by Adil Rashid. He tracked back from short-fine and put in a dive to complete the catch. Brilliant! Bangladesh are in deep trouble, Shakib Al Hasan is the latest batter to depart.
BAN 24/2 after 5 overs: Mushfiqur gives Bangladesh a much-needed boundary. Moeen was about to end another tight over but the right-hander lifted the last ball straight over for four.
BAN 18/2 after 4 overs: Just like his first over, Woakes concedes just three runs in his second over too. The right-arm quick is getting sharp bounce.
BAN 14/2 after 2.3 overs: OUT! Moeen Ali has two in two! This time it’s Naim Sheikh walking back and #Bangladesh have lost both their openers. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batter.
BAN 14/1 after 2.2 overs: OUT! After an expensive first over, Moeen Ali returns to get the wicket of Liton Das. The right-hander mistimes the sweep and gets caught in the deep.
BAN 13/0 after 2 overs: Naim chips it just over mid-wicket and survives. Solid start from Woakes, just three runs come from his first over.
BAN 10/0 after 1 over: Back-to-back boundaries for Liton! The right-hander steps out to the off-spinner both times and picks up two fours. The first one was straight over and the second past cover.
3.30 pm: England are opening the bowling with Moeen Ali. Liton Das and Naim Sheikh are opening the batting for Bangladesh. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
Toss:
Mahmudullah has won the toss and Bangladesh will bat first.
2.59 pm: England, of course, earned a resounding win over West Indies in their opener, while Bangladesh suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka. This will be a crucial game for Mahmudullah and Co. We’re ready for the toss in Abu Dhabi!
2.57 pm: As far as head-to-head goes, the record stands at 0-0. Yep, today will be the first time England and Bangladesh will be facing each other in a T20I.
2.51 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between England and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.