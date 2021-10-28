BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Sanjiv Goenka-owned ISL club ATK-Mohun Bagan as it could have caused a conflict of interest situation after the business tycoon successfully bid for IPL’s Lucknow franchise, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“Yes, I have,” the report quoted Ganguly as saying when asked if he has stepped down from the post.

Ganguly has been a part of Atletico-Kolkata since the start of the Indian Super League in 2014. The club was rechristened ATK (Amar Tomar Kolkata) before it merged with legacy club Mohun Bagan. Goenka’s RP-SG Group clinched the IPL Lucknow team for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore on Monday.

Earlier, Goenka had told CNBC-TV18 that the former India captain will step down from his Board of Director role.

“Well, I think he is going to step down from Mohun Bagan completely,” Goenka told the business television network. “It is for Sourav to make the announcement. I mean, sorry. I think I pre-empted it.”

The rule 38(iv) with regards to direct or indirect Conflict of Interest states: “When the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or a Franchisee enter into contractual arrangements with entities in which the individual concerned or his/her relative, partner or close associate has an interest.

“This is to include cases where family members, partners or close associates are in position that may, or may be seen to compromise as individual’s participation, performance and discharge of roles.”

