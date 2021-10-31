Field Watch Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur blasts 46-ball 73 to power Melbourne Renegades in tough chase The India T20I captain also took 2/31 and was named the Player of the Match in the six-wicket WBBL win over Adelaide Strikers. Scroll Staff An hour ago Twitter/@WBBL And how well was she striking them! 🔥 #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/iqHtLIB2gJ— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 31, 2021 SHOTTTT 🤩 Harmanpreet Kaur goes over cover, and over the rope! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/GitTV3utMo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2021 Game over! Harmanpreet Kaur is the hero as the @RenegadesWBBL win their fourth match in a row #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/P9GrRU3gaR— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2021 One of the best knocks in a successful run chase I’ve seen in the @WBBL. Made up of some of the best 6 hitting I’ve seen as well. @ImHarmanpreet was simply unstoppable 73* (46) chasing down 160. #WBBL07 https://t.co/haW26PfsMe— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) October 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harmanpreet Kaur Women's Big Bash League WBBL Melbourne Renegades cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments