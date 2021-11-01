India lost to a clinical New Zealand by eight wickets in an ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Dubai on Sunday, significantly dashing their hopes of making the semifinals.
Virat Kohli was candid in saying that India lacked courage. And that is really the only thing to say as they could only manage a below-par 110 for seven in their virtual eliminator match and then saw New Zealand chase down the target of 111 with 33 balls to spare.
T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ as it happened: New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets
Opener Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 49 off 35 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 33.
Sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined Kiwi attack.
Leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi, on his birthday, and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned exceptional figures of 2/17 and 0/15 from their respective quota of four overs each.
Pace spearhead Trent Boult picked up three wickets for 20, leading the way by example.
At the end of the six power play overs, India were struggling at 35 for two, and it only got worse from there for them. In the end, very little went in their favour on the day.
Brief scores:
India: 110/7 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 26 not out; Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17).
New Zealand: 111/2 in 14.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19).
