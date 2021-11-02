T20 World Cup, PAK vs NAM: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan build opening stand for Pakistan
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
PAK 23/0 after 5 overs: Rizwan survives! He attempts a sweep off left-arm pacer Smit but gets struck in front, the umpire raises his finger but DRS shows the ball pitching just outside leg. That was mighty close! The right-hander follows that up with a flick for four.
PAK 13/0 after 4 overs: Shot! Babar cracks one off the back foot through the off side ring for four. But Wiese hits back by beating the right-hander’s outside edge twice. There’s movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers.
PAK 6/0 after 3 overs: After a maiden first up, Trumplemann concedes just two singles in his second over. The left-arm pacer is moving the ball both ways against the right-handers. Top stuff.
PAK 4/0 after 2 overs: Another good over for Namibia, this time Wiese does well to maintain a tight line. Babar got off the mark with a flick through mid-wicket for three but Rizwan’s outside edge got beaten again.
PAK 0/0 after 1 over: Trumplemann starts with a maiden! Superb bowling by the left-arm pacer, he beat Rizwan’s bat a couple of times by angling it away.
7.30 pm: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are out in the middle. Pakistan will be eyeing a solid performance with the bat. Here we go!
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Pakistan are evidently trying to test their credentials while batting first but this is the ideal set up for the match from a neutral point of view. Namibia’s left-arm pace battery can be handy and the pitch has looked brilliant for the pacers so far. Can the newcomers perhaps make this interesting with an early strike or two?
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo.
Toss:
Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will bat first.
Super 12, Group 2
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|3
|3
|0
|+0.638
|6
|AFGHANISTAN
|3
|2
|1
|+3.097
|4
|NEW ZEALAND
|2
|1
|1
|+0.765
|2
|NAMIBIA
|2
|1
|1
|-1.287
|2
|INDIA
|2
|0
|2
|-1.609
|0
|SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|-3.562
|0
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi.