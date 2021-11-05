Vinayakk Mohanarangan: If Scotland score 120, India need to chase it in 7.3 overs to overhaul Afghanistan’s NRR tonight. Chasing in 11 overs, for instance, will take the NRR to a little over 1.000.

Playing XIs:

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin Ravichandran, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

BCCI

One change for India: Varun Chakravarthy is fit again and will be India’s third spinner. Shardul Thakur misses out.

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss. We repeat, Virat Kohli has won the toss! India to bowl first.

Virat Kohli turns 33 today. A special knock coming our way?

Hotstar

6.50 pm: A comprehensive win for New Zealand over Namibia. Updates here.

India vs Scotland head-to-head across formats

Team  Result  Margin  Toss  Bat  Opposition  Ground  Start Date 
India  won  7 wickets  won  2nd  ODI v Scotland  Glasgow  16 Aug 2007 
India  n/r  lost  1st  T20I v Scotland  Durban  13 Sep 2007 

Group 2 table ahead of NZ-NAM & IND-SCO

TEAMS  M   W   L   PT   NRR  
PAKISTAN   4   4   0   8   1.065  
AFGHANISTAN   4   2   2   4   1.481  
NEW ZEALAND   3   2   1   4   0.816  
INDIA   3   1   2   2   0.073  
NAMIBIA   3   1   2   2   -1.600  
SCOTLAND   3   0   3   0   -2.645

6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Scotland in Dubai.