T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland live: Kohli opts to bowl first, Varun replaces Shardul
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Scotland in Dubai.
Preview: Kohli and Co eye another strong show in must-win game
T20 World Cup, Super 12 Group 2 qualification scenarios
Live updates
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: If Scotland score 120, India need to chase it in 7.3 overs to overhaul Afghanistan’s NRR tonight. Chasing in 11 overs, for instance, will take the NRR to a little over 1.000.
Playing XIs:
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin Ravichandran, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
One change for India: Varun Chakravarthy is fit again and will be India’s third spinner. Shardul Thakur misses out.
Toss:
Virat Kohli has won the toss. We repeat, Virat Kohli has won the toss! India to bowl first.
Virat Kohli turns 33 today. A special knock coming our way?
6.50 pm: A comprehensive win for New Zealand over Namibia. Updates here.
India vs Scotland head-to-head across formats
|Team
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|India
|won
|7 wickets
|won
|2nd
|ODI v Scotland
|Glasgow
|16 Aug 2007
|India
|n/r
|-
|lost
|1st
|T20I v Scotland
|Durban
|13 Sep 2007
Group 2 table ahead of NZ-NAM & IND-SCO
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|PAKISTAN
|4
|4
|0
|8
|1.065
|AFGHANISTAN
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1.481
|NEW ZEALAND
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0.816
|INDIA
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.073
|NAMIBIA
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.600
|SCOTLAND
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.645
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Scotland in Dubai.